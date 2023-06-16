Home » PUBLIC TRANSPORT More than 400 million allocated to the Regions – News
PUBLIC TRANSPORT More than 400 million allocated to the Regions – News

PUBLIC TRANSPORT More than 400 million allocated to the Regions – News

The provision has been published which distributes 404 million euros as an advance of 80% of the resources destined for the financial contribution of the State to the costs of local public transport, including by rail.

The aforementioned resources – distributed as per the attached Decree – represent the portion relating to the month of June 2023 of the total of over 5 billion euros allocated to the Regions with ordinary statute, for the year 2023, by Decree No. 25 of 02/15/ 2023 of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti.

