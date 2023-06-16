Home » Public transport strike in Milan on Friday 16 June: the situation
Public transport strike in Milan on Friday 16 June: the situation

by admin
Atm confirmed strike announced for today, Friday 16 June, by a number of grassroots unions. Enrolled and adhering to Al Cobas for the Atm lines and Faisa-Cisal for the breaking latest news lines cross their arms. In the day they are warranty ranges providedduring which the service will be ensured.

These are the details, as illustrated on the company websitewhich will update users on the situation of the live lines, through its social channels, starting from the Twitter profile.

Linee Atm

The service of the surface and underground lines will be guaranteed until 8.45 am and from 3 to 6 pm. Between 8.45 am and 3 pm and after 6 pm the service could be affected by the strike.

Autoguidovie lines

The journeys of lines 201, 220, 222, 230, 328, 423, 431, 433 will be guaranteed until 8.29 and from 15 to 17.59.

The last time that the strike was called by members of the ad Al Cobas, last March 31, 23% of the staff joined. Therefore, some inconvenience actually occurred, with the closure of lines, especially in the evening.

The start of the strike

At 8.30 commuters hurry to get on the last trains and buses in circulation before the start of the morning strike, scheduled for 8.45. Soon it will be possible to experience first-hand possible inconveniences and the “taking” of the Al-Cobas initiative on ATM personnel. However, the agitation regarding the Autoguidovie lines has already begun.

At 8.55 the first ATM update arrived: all the underground lines are open (except M4, closed for the latest tests on the new section). Trams, buses and trolleybuses are in service with possible longer waits at stops.

