Pupo has second thoughts, he won’t go to the Russian “San Remo”: “I’m not leaving for Moscow anymore”

After the controversy of recent days, Pupo himself enters the story with a vowel sent to Dagospy in which he announces that he will no longer participate in the Russian San Remo, to which he had been invited as a “special guest” among the jury of the kermesse, which will take place in the State Palace, a 6,000-seat arena built inside the Kremlin on Tuesday 2 May. «The unpredictable, the impossible happened around my eventual participation in the Moscow festival Road To Yalta», he says in the vowel published on the site, «by virtue of reflections and absorbed in my thoughts on the journey I am making today, from Lugano to the city of Spa in Belgium where I will stop for a few days to rest and reflect again, I have decided not to leave for Moscow”. The Tuscan singer did not want to go into the details of his choice, but assured that the criticisms had no effect: «It certainly doesn’t depend on the controversies and on everything that has happened. It depends on a fact that I will explain to you later, because my habit is always to be very loyal and very clear with everyone, regardless of who the interlocutors are».

Read also: