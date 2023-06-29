Home » Putin came out among the people in Dagestan | Info
Putin came out among the people in Dagestan | Info

Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught shaking hands with citizens in Derbent.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen/@maxseddon

While waiting for the official announcement from Moscow about the alleged arrest of Surovikin, Putin is staying in Dagestan, where he reportedly spontaneously went out into the streets of Derbent to greet the people. When Putin arrived at the fountain in Nizami Ganjavi Park, citizens cheered him and shouted his name. Putin shook hands with many citizens, and took photos with some of them. By the way, according to official information, Putin arrived in Dagestan today to discuss the development of tourism with the local leaders.

Some analysts believe that Putin, who seems weakened after the events of the past weekend, purposefully traveled to Dagestan in order to show the world that he is still popular among the people.

Let us remind you that on Saturday, the troops of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group launched a rebellion and almost reached the threshold of Moscow, after which a sudden decision was made to withdraw. After the tense situation, Prigogine claimed that he did not aim to overthrow the government. However, information has now begun to circulate about the arrest of those who “shurled” in the rebellion. Rumors about Surovikin’s arrest were previously published by military blogger Vladimir Romanov. According to him, the general was arrested on June 25, the day after the rebellion of Wagner’s PMC led by Prigozhin. According to him, Surovikin is in the Lefortovo remand prison.

