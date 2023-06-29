Inter, mandatory loan idea for Lukaku. If Onana leaves like Trubin

New contacts with Chelsea are expected in the coming days to bring Lukaku back to Milan: the idea is a loan with an obligation to buy at 30 million. On Friday 30 June, the Nerazzurri will meet Sassuolo again for Frattesi. On the transfer front, United’s offer for Onana is expected: if the former Ajax player leaves, Shakhtar’s Trubin could be the substitute. On the other hand, the Brozovic-Al Nassr track cools down, with the Croatian asking for a two-year contract worth 30 million a year and waiting for Barcelona

TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND NEGOTIATIONS

Waiting to announce the hit Marcus Thuram on a free transfer, the market forInter is ready to take off with Frattesi and Lukaku always hot. But first a sale is needed. The deal Brozovic-Al Nassr suddenly slowed down due to the player’s requests: the Croatian is asking for a two-year deal worth 30 million a year and wait for Barcelona’s offer to the Nerazzurri club, on the strength of his personal agreement with the blaugrana for a three-year period worth 7 million or more. The Catalan club, however, would not go beyond 15-18 million for Brozo’s price tag, in any case a figure lower than the approximately 23 million agreed between Inter and the Arab club. An impasse that blocks incoming operations at Inter. And so, with the sale of Brozovic currently on standby, the money for new signings could come from André Onana.

Onana, contact United: if you leave, Trubin will like it

Drunkwho arrived in Milan on a free transfer last summer and soon became a starter and one of the protagonists of Inter’s run up to the Champions League final, is in Manchester United’s sights. The Nerazzurri have set the price: the Cameroonian won’t leave for less than 50 million euros plus bonuses. Among other things, Inter have already identified the possible replacement: it is the talento 21enne dello Shakhtar Donetsk Anatolij Trubin. Goalkeeper who, despite his young age, already boasts over 10 appearances in the Champions League and 7 in the Ukrainian national team.

see also

Brozovic-Al Nassr, player is still not convinced

The point on Frattesi and Lukaku

Once a sale is completed, Inter could focus on revenue. On Friday 30 June, on the occasion of the official opening of the summer transfer market, a new meeting with Sassuolo for Davide Frattesi, identified for some time as an ideal reinforcement for Simone Inzaghi’s midfield. The other important issue is the possible return to the nerazzurri of Romelu Lukakureturned to Chelsea following the end of his loan. In this sense, new contacts with the Blues are expected in the next few days: the idea is to propose a loan with obligation to buy set at 30 million euro and payable over several years. A solution that could convince the London club to sell the Belgian centre-forward.

see also

Inter-Sassuolo, Friday meeting for Frattesi

A league

Milan, Sportiello arrives: the official signings

The summer transfer window will begin on 1 July, but there are some operations already announced by the teams in Serie A. Sportiello is a new AC Milan player. Double blow on a free transfer from Roma, who had played in advance is Udinese. Here are all the official purchases so far THE TABLE – CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

MARCO SPORTIELLO to AC MILAN (as a free agent)

The Rossoneri have announced the arrival of the goalkeeper born in 1992. A four-year contract until 30 June 2027, he arrives as a free agent after his contract with Atalanta expires

PONTUS ALMQVIST at LECCE (from Rostov)

New reinforcement for Lecce. The Giallorossi club has announced the arrival on loan of the striker born in 1999. “US announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis, the registration rights of the player Almqvist Pontus Skule Erik (attacking winger born in ’99) from FC Rostov “, reads the statement

EVAN NDICKA to ROMA (released)

Another official free transfer from Mourinho’s team who, after Aouar, announces the signing of the Franco-Ivorian defender. Born in 1999, a player with many suitors thanks to his expiring contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, he has chosen Roma until 2028

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

