Putin and Xi Jinping hold talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. It was the first meeting between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the first time the leaders of Russia and China have met since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February.

Xi’s meeting with Russia comes at a time when Russia is facing a major setback in its war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Xi said Beijing was ready to play a leading role with Moscow to put the changing world on a sustainable development track, Sputnik reported.

