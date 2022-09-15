6 hours ago

image caption, Putin and Xi Jinping hold talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. It was the first meeting between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the first time the leaders of Russia and China have met since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February.

Xi’s meeting with Russia comes at a time when Russia is facing a major setback in its war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Xi said Beijing was ready to play a leading role with Moscow to put the changing world on a sustainable development track, Sputnik reported.

Xi Jinping said that the world is undergoing major changes unprecedented in modern history. “We are ready to join hands with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and play a leading role in bringing the rapidly changing world into the track of sustainable and positive development.”

Xi Jinping also expressed his willingness to exchange views with Russia on bilateral agendas and international and regional issues of common concern.

Reuters reported that Xi Jinping said during the talks that he was very happy to meet Putin, an "old friend".

Putin said he understood Xi’s questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine, but praised China‘s “balanced” stance in the war.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in the Ukrainian crisis. We understand your questions and concerns. In today’s talks we will explain our position,” Putin said.

Putin also criticized the US attempt to create a unipolar world would not succeed.

Western countries have been critical of China‘s vague stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In international and domestic public opinion, Chinese officials have always held an understanding attitude and position on Russia’s invasion.

China has not publicly condemned Russia, and even used “special military operations” to describe the Russian-Ukrainian war, which many countries denounced as an “invasion”.

From Understanding to “Coping”

According to Chinese official statistics, Xi Jinping and Putin have met 38 times since 2013. The last time they met was during the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Putin was one of the few foreign heads of state who went to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony when Western countries diplomatically boycotted the Beijing Winter Olympics over the Uyghur human rights dispute in Xinjiang.

Following their meeting in February, the two leaders issued a joint statement saying the two countries had “no limit to friendship and no restricted area for cooperation”.

This meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a special meaning for both parties: Xi Jinping has completely interrupted his overseas visits during the nearly three years of the new crown epidemic. His first visit to Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shows his commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Paying attention to it also shows that the relationship with member states is unusual: Xi Jinping met Putin at a time when Russia was isolated by Western countries because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Before Xi Jinping’s participation in the SCO summit this time, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, just concluded his visit to Russia. During his visit to Russia, he said that China “expressed a full understanding of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and responded from different aspects”.

Li Zhanshu did not elaborate on how China has or will “cooperate”, but his remarks from “understanding” to “cooperating” have attracted widespread attention from the outside world and are regarded as Beijing’s most powerful response to Moscow so far. supportive statement.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin this time will undoubtedly remind the outside world once again that the strategic cooperative relationship between China and Russia “has no limits and no restricted areas.”

Shanghai Cooperation Organization

image caption, Putin also held talks with Iranian President Lacey during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, expressing his pleasure that Iran is about to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Since the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001, after more than 20 years of expansion, its members include India, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries in addition to China and Russia. The circle of force".

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Uzbekistan will officially accept Iran as a member state.

Putin also met with Iranian President Lacey during the summit and expressed his pleasure over Iran’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “We have done everything for Iran to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Putin said. “Iran is joining this serious, large and authoritative international organization.”

Putin also said that on many international issues, the positions of Moscow and Tehran are close or the same.