Home » Putin Warns Ukraine’s Possible Entry into NATO Threatens Russia’s Security
World

Putin Warns Ukraine’s Possible Entry into NATO Threatens Russia’s Security

by admin
Putin Warns Ukraine’s Possible Entry into NATO Threatens Russia’s Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again expressed concerns over Ukraine’s potential entry into NATO, stating that it poses a threat to Russia’s security. Putin stated that the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO was one of the reasons that led Moscow to initiate the conflict with its neighboring country. He also warned that NATO membership for Ukraine would not increase its security but instead make the world more vulnerable and create additional tensions at the international level.

Addressing Russian public television Rossia-24, Putin emphasized that Russia is not against discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, but only if there are also mandatory security guarantees for Russia. He highlighted the principle that when guaranteeing the security of one country, it should not generate threats for another country, as expressed in various international documents.

During the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, allied leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine to join the bloc. However, they noted that Ukraine cannot proceed with the membership process while it is engaged in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Putin recalled the Istanbul draft agreement from last April, which was discarded by the Ukrainian regime despite addressing Ukraine’s security concerns in detail. He indicated that Russia is open to discussing security guarantees but asserted that the supply of Western missiles and tanks to Ukraine has not significantly altered the course of the conflict.

According to Putin, the supplied missiles and tanks have not had a critical impact on the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that the Ukrainian military often refuses to use the Western tanks because they become prime targets for the Russian Army. Putin argued that these tanks “burn better” than Soviet models, and since June 4, at least 100 Western production vehicles, including German Leopards, have been destroyed by Russian forces.

See also  Next Hours, new Cyclone coming! Attention to these regions by Friday [Mappa]

The concern over Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and the ongoing conflict in the region have fueled tensions between Russia and the Western alliance. The situation remains fluid, with discussions surrounding security guarantees and a potential resolution to the conflict ongoing.

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy