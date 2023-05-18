“Putin’s Bunker Unveiled in Black Sea Castle” Business Insider publishes tunnel and fortification project

ROME. The project for Vladimir Putin’s bunker in Gelendzhik, on the Black Sea, has been unveiled by Business Insider: the publication, in addition to showing images of the so-called “imperial dacha”, shows the drawings used for the construction of the bomb-proof underground complex built for the president Russian. Two years ago, Aleksej Navalny’s video investigation revealed the existence of the princely palace on the Black Sea, causing indignation and controversy in the country. In the Metro Style project, by a now deceased Russian contractor, now taken up by Insider, two separate tunnels are seen connected by an elevator that descends about 50 meters below the surface. The tunnels, lined with thick concrete, are equipped with fresh water, ventilation and enough extensive wiring to sustain the VIP occupants for days or weeks. “One of the tunnels is equipped with all kinds of security,” said Thaddeus Gabryszewski, an experienced defensive structures engineer who reviewed the schematics for Insider. “There’s a fire suppression system. There’s water, there’s sewage. All of this is intended to make someone survive or flee.’

The two tunnels are respectively approximately 40 and 60 meters long and 6 meters wide, with 6,500 square meters of potential living space, which shows signs of resistance to explosions. The exits from these tunnels are visible just below the palace complex, on the Gelendzhik cliff, photos published by Insider show. However, Insider’s analysts comment, despite the luxury and castle-like defenses visible in the images of the building, the builders seem to have overlooked a crucial detail: they did not carefully hide the project for the underground fortification, “which any competent state security apparatus would have protected tooth and nail to keep them secret.