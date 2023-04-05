Gleb Karakulov, a captain in the Federal Protection Service and a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal guard gave a wide-ranging interview shortly after he defected.

During the discussion with Ilia Rojdestvenski, Dossier.Center journalist, the Russian officer revealed several details of the private life of the President of the Russian Federation. Karakulov confirmed a number of things that the press has written about recently: (about Putin) he is paranoid, stays in the bunker more, fears for his health and does not use the Internet or smart phones. Moreover, he has identical offices in several buildings, so that the enemies do not know where he is. At the same time, Captain Karakulov specified the state of health of the Kremlin leader.

Gleb Karakulov: “I consider him a war criminal. He has a pathological fear for his own life. They still didn’t come after me with Novichok, but they went to talk to my relatives. He is in better health than other people his age. You don’t have to follow his murderous orders.”

Gleb Karakulov: “In February 2022, a criminal war began and I could no longer compromise. I could no longer remain in the service of the president”.

Ilia Rojdestvenski: “Half the planet is obsessed with one question: how is Putin’s health?”

Gleb Karakulov: “I can tell you that I was on many trips with him, he was traveling a lot before 2020. After that, he stayed in the bunker more and made one, maximum three, trips a year. He is in better health than other people his age. I know people around the president are doing PCR tests several times a day.”

Ilia Rojdestvenski: “Maybe Putin is terminally ill and afraid of getting COVID?”

Gleb Karakulov: “If he has any health problems, they are age-related. He probably has something. But nothing serious, I would say.”

Ilia Rojdestvenski, for his part, revealed how FSO captain Gleb Karakulov managed to defect: “Gleb Karakulov, a captain in the Federal Protection Service (FSO), in mid-October 2022, managed to distract his colleagues him for a few hours and fled to Turkey. Karakulov is the highest-ranking officer to flee the country in modern Russian history. He was an engineer in the presidential communications department of the FSO and worked directly with Vladimir Putin. He provided secure lines of communication to the Head of State and Prime Minister and was on over 180 overseas trips during his 13 years in the FSO.”

