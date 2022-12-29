Greta Thunberg strikes again. And this time in the crosshairs of the Swedish climate activist, she became famous all over the world for launching i Fridays for Future, protests for climate justice, the former US kickboxer is over Andrew Tate. The influencer with British citizenship, who has become a celebrity on the web precisely because of his often politically incorrect opinions: so much so that he was banned indefinitely from Instagram and Facebook for “violating Meta guidelines on potential danger to organizations and individuals ”.