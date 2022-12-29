Two 3-0 wins in the last two friendlies for Muriel and his companions. Now the match against the Dutch and Crema is on Friday

Preparations continue in view of January 4 for Atalanta. When the championship resumes, Gasperini’s team will face Spezia away: kick-off at 2.30pm. There are two friendlies scheduled for Muriel and his companions, the first today against Az Alkmaar and the other tomorrow against Crema. An unusual program with two challenges a few hours apart, probably a way to rotate all players and test the work done so far.

Positive signals — Important indications have arrived for Atalanta from the previous tests. Three friendly wins and a penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt. The most recent victories against Nice and Betis Sevilla, both 3-0: Muriel, De Roon and Ederson score against the Spaniards. The other with Real Calepina won 2-1, the amateur team in which Denis plays today. Now a level test against the Dutch side of Az Alkmaar, fresh from the 3-1 victory against Valencia.

Prediction: Over 3.5 — Given the latest friendlies by Atalanta and Az Alkmaar, bookmakers are expecting a challenge with many goals scored. That’s why the Over 3.5 can be a good chance: 2.32 the evaluation of Starcasinò Bet, 2.35 that of Betfair and 2.25 according to Sisal.

Demiral out, Hateboer and Pasalic maybe — When work resumed in Zingonia, Hateboer had only partially trained with the group and is recovering from a problem with his left knee. Demiral is still out for knee inflammation, Pasalic remains in doubt because he is stopped by fever. Az Alkmaar finished fourth in the Eredivisie before the break: 29 points, just four points behind leaders Feyenoord. Peer Koopmeiners, born in 2000 and Teun's brother, also plays in Jansen's team.

The quote — According to the bookmakers, it is Atalanta that is clearly favored: the 1 mark is proposed 1.56 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.50 for Betfair and 1.55 according to Sisal. The eventual success of the Dutch is quoted 5.10 by Starcasinò Bet, 5.00 according to Betfair and 4.80 by Sisal. The X is offered for 4.30 by Starcasinò Bet, 4.10 on Sisal and 3.80 for Betfair. Against Nice and Betis Sevilla, Gasperini’s team scored two goals in the first half. That he also succeeds against Az Alkmaar is worth 2.20 according to Sisal, 2.23 for Starcasinò Bet and 2.30 on Betfair.

Also pay attention to the 1 first half combined with the 1 final: 2.25 is offered by Sisal. The victory of Muriel and companions combined with the Over 3.5 is quoted instead 3.50 by Betfair, 3.20 according to Sisal. It is not excluded that Jansen’s men will be able to interrupt Musso’s unbeaten run: the Goal mark is proposed 1.62 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.55 by Betfair and 1.52 on Sisal.

