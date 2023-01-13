“The request for revocation of the immunity advanced against the Hon. Cozzolino consists of a few lines and is articulated on an investigative hypothesis that does not seem to concern him since nothing and no one directly involves him”. The lawyers Federico Conte, Dezio Ferraro and Dimitri De Becó communicate this on behalf of the Honorable Andrea Cozzolino. «The honorable Cozzolino, as anticipated, will ask to be heard by the jury commission to reaffirm his total non-involvement in the facts and answer all the questions that will be put to him. In order to allow maximum transparency and serenity in the development of the work, the honorable Cozzolino has already communicated his resignation from the Pegasus commission and from the Maghreb delegation», add the lawyers.