The Council Chamber of the Brussels court has decided to postpone to 26 January the decision on the pre-trial detention of Francesco Giorgi, companion of the former vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and right-hand man of the former MEP Antonio Panzeri, all in prison under of Qatargate. This was reported by the Belgian federal prosecutor after the hearing scheduled for this morning. Giorgi, arrested last December 9, has been in the Brussels prison of Saint-Gilles for a month and in recent weeks he has acknowledged having been part of an organization used by Qatar and Morocco to influence European affairs.

Furthermore, the MEP of the Democratic Party, Andrea Cozzolino, asked the European Parliament’s commission on Regional Development to withdraw the amendments previously presented to the resolution «The role of cohesion policy in tackling multidimensional environmental challenges in the Mediterranean basin» which should be soon voted in on the said commission. This is what we learn from an internal communication of the commission viewed by ANSA. The amendments presented by the team of the MEP Pd, and whose withdrawal has been requested, are 12, 13, 35, 62, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 84, 100, 101 and 102 relating to the «fruitful relations with Tunisia, Morocco and “cooperation with the Maghreb”.