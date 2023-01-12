MILANO – The good start to the year of the stock markets, in which Piazza Affari took part in Europe, could make us forget 2022 which was black not only for the performance of the stock index, but also for the many farewells at Palazzo Mezzanotte which they were only minimally compensated by new recruits to the Italian capital market.

According to the financial agency Bloomberg, Lottomatica (which is backed by the Apollo Global Management fund) is considering going public to raise about 1 billion dollars, sources at the financial agency say. He would be working with Unicredit, which would have evaluated the second quarter as a useful window. The valuation of the company would be around 5 billion, including debt. No comments from Lottomatica, Apollo and Unicredit.

The operation would come after the great activism in the sector recorded in 2021. At the time, Lottomatica itself had been the protagonist of the sale (with the exception of the Lotto and Scratch & Win parts, which remained in the belly of IGT) to Gamenet Group, then delisted by Apollo, the latter part of that year had seen the blow Sisalacquired by Flutter Entertainment, a leading group in the international gaming sector. In that case, the CVC Capital Partners fund had sold, which had in turn acquired it in 2016.

On its portal, Lottomatica describes itself today as “the first Italian operator in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and one of the major players at European level”. Three areas of action: online (sports betting and online games); betting (sports bets and games on a physical network); gaming (AWP and VLT entertainment machines, direct management of gaming halls and proprietary AWPs). The company’s numbers are 1.6 billion euros in revenues and 22 billion in collections. It employs 1,600 people directly and 16,000 in the franchise network: 3,100 betting outlets and 1,400 gaming rooms, plus the bars and tobacconists with which it has distribution agreements.