Radiša from Trudelj lives with two wives Info

Radiša Jovanović from Trudelje has two wives and they all live together.

Source: Youtube/You Won’t Believe It

Radiša Jovanović from Trudelje lives on the slopes of Mount Rudnik with two wives. He was married to his first wife, Stojanka, for about 20 years when he brought his second wife, Ana, into the house about a decade ago. The two get along great and share all the work.

When the neighbors found out that Radiša was living with two women, they were shocked. Pop bypasses their house, relatives will not even hear about Radiša, and when the public found out about his story a few years ago, the comments only “burst”, and many men congratulated him in disbelief because, according to them, they are unable to choices with one, let alone two wives. Radiša has six children with his two wives. The first wife, Stojanka, gave birth to three sons and a daughter, and the second, Ana, gave birth to two daughters.

According to Radiša’s confession, the real hero of the story is his first wife, Stojanka. The first wife found out that Ana was pregnant with Radiša and accepted her into her house when she was kicked out of her home. “Stojanka is such a good woman and she is the bearer of everything. She was the only one who understood me, even my mother did not agree with this for a long time and looked at it superficially, as most people did,” said Radiša earlier.

He mentioned that he is the richest man in the world. “I even have two better halves and six children, so is there anything more beautiful?! I have six falcons and I’m proud of it. I know many people think I’m not normal, but we mind our own business. We don’t care what anyone will say, we lead our own lives and we’re having a great time! We don’t pay attention to village stories, we know that we have been in the center of attention for years and that many people still wonder how we live. But that’s our business. I am the opposition in the house, and the women are the government”, the interlocutor said earlier.

Another woman, Ana, says that she didn’t care when she came to Jovanović’s house pregnant for the first time. “It wasn’t easy for me, that day I had a fight with my parents and came here with the intention of not staying, but it turned out like this… I think Stojanka is a good woman. She cooks, while I am with the cattle. We do everything together. It’s not her fault that I got pregnant with him, but she is a good person,” said Ana earlier.

It wasn’t easy for Stojanka either when Radiša brought Ana home. “It was not pleasant for me, but the child’s life is the most important”, Stojanka told earlier. Radiša then said that even he would not blame Stojanka if she had given birth to someone else’s child under his roof: “Perhaps now people will not believe it, but it is important that the child is and where it was born. Our people say that it is important whose sheep are grazing, not whose is a meadow. If only the children are alive and healthy. I would also accept someone else’s child if Stojanka gave birth here“, he said.

(MONDO/TV Prva)