Rafa Rosario asks for strength in the face of Haitian immigration problem | AlMomento.net

Merengue musician Rafa Rosario has spoken out about the growing Haitian immigration and its impact on the Dominican Republic, urging a strong response to the issue. In an interview with Héctor Herrera Cabral, the Los Hermanos Rosarios band leader emphasized the seriousness of the problem, particularly in the healthcare system where he noted that eight out of ten parturients in hospitals are Haitian.

Rosario expressed concern about the effect of the increasing birth rate among Haitian women in the Dominican Republic, contrasting it with the declining birth rate among Dominican women. He highlighted the threat to national identity and called for strength and respect for Dominican nationality in the face of this challenge.

In addition to his comments on immigration, Rosario also revealed the origins of his band Los Hermanos Rosarios, explaining that his father was the main investor who sold his house to buy the instruments. He stressed the importance of respect and avoiding economic conflicts in order to keep the band together as a family with a common business.

The musician also expressed his concern about the degradation and use of obscene words in typical merengue music, decrying the lack of a state policy to promote the genre and the need for educational and cultural efforts to support it. He emphasized the importance of preserving the native music and promoting musical schools and training for musicians to play it.

As Rafa Rosario’s comments continue to spark conversation, his thoughts on the intersection of music and immigration are sure to capture the attention of many.