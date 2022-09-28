Home World Raid in northern Iraq: at least 7 dead and 28 injured
Raid in northern Iraq: at least 7 dead and 28 injured

Raid in northern Iraq: at least 7 dead and 28 injured

It is at least 7 dead e 28 injured the balance of the raids carried out byIran con drones in northern Iraq. The goal they aimed at is the Iranian-Kurdish opposition groupthe opposition and left-wing armed force banned in Iran and known by its acronym Kdpi. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Already on Saturday and Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had launched a wave of raids with drones and artillery targeting Kurdish positions. The attacks appear to be a response to demonstrations underway in Iran To protest against the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Aminiwhich occurred following his arrest by the moral police for not wearing the mandatory veil correctly.

Iran’s attacks have targeted Koya, about 65 kilometers east of Erbil, according to a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government condemned the raids. The Iranian state news agency Irna and the state broadcaster reported that the Revolutionary Guards targeted the bases of a separatist group in northern Iraq with “precision missiles» e «suicide drones».

