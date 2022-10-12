LONDON – Trash bins overflowing with waste. Fountains from which no more water comes out. Streets full of potholes. The landscape of cities badly managed by the public administration is often like this. But in Toronto, an environmental group ironically turned these urban ugliness into monuments by sticking plaques on them that describe them as works of art, and the initiative attracted the attention of national and international media, as well as a multitude of comments on the social.

