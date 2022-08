LONDON – The car that Princess Diana drove in person, making the driver and bodyguard sit in the seat next to the steering wheel, was sold at auction for 730,000 pounds, equal to more than 800,000 euros. It is a black Ford Escort Turbo driven by Lady D for three years starting in August 1985: the then wife of Prince Charles was often photographed as she exited and exited the car in front of the boutiques in Kensington and Chelsea in London.