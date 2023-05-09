Reforms, Meloni’s consultations. Calenda and Boschi: «Ready to collaborate: yes to the mayor of Italy» – Live coverage

Consultations are underway in the President’s Library in Montecitorio between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the delegations of the opposition parties on constitutional reforms. Representing the government, in addition to Prime Minister Meloni, are also the two Deputy Prime Ministers Tajani and Salvini, the Minister for Reforms Elisabetta Casellati, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, the undersecretaries to the Presidency Mantuan e Fazzolariand the constitutionalist Francesco Saverio Marini. The 5-star Movement opened the long day of confrontation between the government and the opposition. And the pentastellato leader Giuseppe Conte, after having stated that he shared “the diagnosis of the problems relating to the instability of the executives”, but said he was “against presidentialism and the premiership”, instead opening up the possibility of the establishment “of a commission ad hoc” to overcome the problems. Even the Autonomies and Linguistic Minorities group shared the goal of giving greater stability over time to the executives, but also expressed skepticism about presidentialism: «The figure of the Head of State must not be touched, we need a figure like that of President Mattarella ». Signs of openness came instead from the Third Pole, with Calenda and Boschi saying they were “favorable to the indication of the Prime Minister on the model of the mayor of Italy”, to overcome the perfect bicameralism, excluding however the direct election of the president of the Republic.

Calenda (Terzo Polo): «Collaboration is possible for us»

«We are available to collaborate for the obvious reason that we too share the need for greater government stability and the need for greater efficiency of the overall apparatus. There is a possible collaboration for us. We have defined the perimeter of intervention: for us there is an absolute red line which is the figure of guarantee of national unity of the President of the Republic, the only institution that guarantees unity, touching it would be a serious mistake. We are in favor of the indication of the Prime Minister on the model of the mayor of Italy: we will not make any Aventine». These are the words of Carlo Calenda at the end of the meeting between the government and the delegation of the Third Pole, and which was attended by, in addition to the leader of Action, the group leader in the Chamber, Matteo Richetti, the deputy Maria Elena Boschi and the group leader in the Senate, Raffaella Paita. The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, who previously said he was in favor of the direct election of the premier, but not of the President of the Republic, is absent. «The objective for us – continued Calenda – is to reiterate what we have already said during the electoral campaign: strengthened powers of the prime minister, the indication of the prime minister, the possibility for the prime minister to choose ministers and revoke them. But, apart from this, keep the power and prerogatives of the President of the Republic intact. Because the President of the Republic is the guarantor of national unity in a country of Guelphs and Ghibellines. Have an in-depth and serious discussion on the issue of federalism and autonomy. That the entire structure of the state be discussed without making a leap forward on autonomy».

Boschi: «Overcoming perfect bicameralism. We will not do what Meloni did to us when we were in government”

In this sense «the mayor of Italy is one of the solutions – observed the leader of Action -. We need a prime minister with more powers, a single chamber, a discussion on everything that works and doesn’t work in federalism, and the president of the republic who remains the guarantor of the constitution and national unity”. As for Conte’s proposal to set up an ad hoc commission for reforms, Calenda observed that “it can be a tool: I expect the government to say something about this because there is no methodological prejudgment for us, but there are some a solid point that we would like to understand if the government agrees or not”. And Calenda concluded: “We are in favor of a unicameral choice and in any case a fundamental distinction between the two Chambers”. For the Third Pole delegation, the former minister Boschi also spoke and reiterated: «Yes to the premiership, but we need to overcome perfect bicameralism. Now that we are in the opposition, we will not do what Meloni did to us when we were in government in 2016. We are open to using any tool to make reforms: the Commission or thearticle 138» of the Constitution. And Boschi finally reiterated: For our part there is no prejudicial position, but one of listening and dialogue for the good of the country».

Unterberger (Autonomy): «We share the objective of stability, but we are skeptical about presidentialism»

After the M5s, it was the turn of the delegation of the Group for Autonomies and linguistic minorities component. At the end of the interview, the Senator Julian Unterberger he declared: «We told the president that we fully share her objective of giving more stability to the Italian political system. Almost every year he changes the government and tends to redo everything that was done by his predecessor. Therefore, we too understand and are convinced that a solution should be found to give more stability». Despite this, the Autonomies group has expressed skepticism about the way forward: «We can discuss whether this objective can be pursued with the premiership. The only point on which we are very skeptical is presidentialism. For us Autonomists and linguistic minorities, the figure of the Head of State must not be touched: we need a figure like that of President Mattarella”.

Conte: «M5s against presidentialism and premiership»

The first meeting was held between representatives of the government forces and the delegation of the 5 Star Movement, made up of the leader Giuseppe Conte and the group leaders of the M5s in the Chamber and Senate, Francesco Silvestri and Stefano Patuanelli and by the group leaders of the M5s in the Constitutional Affairs commission at Montecitorio and at Palazzo Madama, Alfonso Colucci e Alessandra Maiorino. At the end of the conversation, the leader of the M5s declared: «We shared a diagnosis on some critical issues: we recognize these critical issues starting with the problem of executive instability. We are absolutely aware that this is a problem that we should solve, just as it is a problem also to guarantee Parliament a more functional path. The issue is that, at least from this first meeting, no sharing of solutions has emerged». Conte then added: «We are for sensible solutions and also for a strengthening of the premier’s powers, but in a balanced framework, which does not mortify the parliamentary model which is very useful for inclusiveness and favors the resolution of conflicts. And the function of the President of the Republic is very close to our hearts, which is a guarantee and serves national cohesion and has a key role”. The leader of the M5s said he was available “to a dialogue in an ad hoc parliamentary commission, which can devote itself continuously and consistently to this perspective. And indeed: we recommend this route». And the former premier finally concluded: «We have brought to the table 11 specific proposals to avoid, among other things, changes of tunic and to promote the strengthening of proactive referendums. We have invited President Meloni to maintain an interlocution, because defining the constitutional structure of our country by majority blows is not recommendable”.

Meloni: “It’s good if we come to shared choices, but I have goals to achieve”

Before the start of the meetings in the Chamber, the prime minister declared «I hope for concreteness because I believe that there should be no doubts between us regarding dialogue and the normality of democratic debate. The institutions on this must set a good example. I look for convergences, good if it comes to shared choices, but I have goals to achieve». Previously, the premier had published a message on social media: «Today is a day of confrontation with the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, in the President’s Library. The Government will dialogue with the representatives of the parties on the institutional reforms needed by Italy. We intend to listen carefully to every proposal or criticism, during what we consider an important confrontation for our democracy and to approve measures that cannot be postponed for the good of the citizens and the nation, the Prime Minister”. In the past few hours, Meloni had declared: «I want to make a widely shared reform because I was given a mandate by the Italians and I am faithful to that mandate. I mean enough of governments built in the laboratory, inside the building, but linking those who govern to popular consensus: I’m not interested in man only in command”. And the prime minister immediately clarified: «I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes. I do what I have to do.” In short, the Prime Minister does not intend to accept vetoes. The reforms will take place in any case, regardless of the contribution or otherwise of the minority forces. Reform in the presidential sense is among the items at the top of the premier’s agenda, but in the last few hours the hypothesis of the premiership, i.e. the direct election of the prime minister by citizens, is gaining ground.

The positions of the parties

Afterwards, the prime minister will meet the various party leaders and will continue throughout the afternoon, concluding with a meeting with the Pd delegation led by Elly Schlein. It will be the first time that Meloni and the new dem secretary will meet in person. Schelin said she was “open to serious confrontation” between the parties, but she set a clear stake: “no to the direct election of the prime minister”, instead of a strengthening of the powers of the Prime Minister, in the wake of the German model. As for the majority forces, the coordinator of Forza Italia, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the Forza Italia convention in Milan, gave more chances to the hypothesis of the premiership. Even the Minister of Infrastructure, the Northern League’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, has expressed his willingness to speak to everyone: “We hope there is a desire to talk and that there are no prejudicials otherwise the citizens will decide”, referring to the possibility that the government may a confirmatory referendum on the reform.

The live video

Giorgia Meloni’s meeting calendar

12.30 – Five Star Movement;

14.00 – Group for Autonomies and linguistic minorities component;

15.15 – Action Group – Italia Viva – Renew Europe;

16.15 – +Europa;

17.30 – Group of the Alliance Verdi and the Left;

18.30 – Group of the Democratic Party.

Read on about Open

Read also: