At the Quirinale today the celebrations of the Remembrance Day are held in memory of the victims of the sinkholes and of the Istrian, Fiuman and Dalmatian exodus.

Mattarella: Remembrance Day preserves and renews the memory of the tragedy

“Almost twenty years have passed since the Italian Parliament established, with a significant large majority, the Day of Remembrance, dedicated to the path of pain inflicted on the Italians of Istria, Dalmatia and Venezia Giulia in the dramatic historical phase linked to the Second World War and to subsequent events”. A law, which wants to “preserve and renew the memory of the tragedy of the Italians and of all the victims of the sinkholes, of the exodus of the Istrians, Fiume and Dalmatians from their lands after the Second World War and of the more complex story of the eastern border”. He said it Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal.

Today we remember “harsh, stubborn harassments and violence, which knew massacres and, subsequently, the purge through the mass exodus. A load of suffering, pain and blood, for many years removed from the collective memory and, in some cases, even denied. As if the brutal events that affected the eastern Italian border and the populations who lived there represented a minor and negligible appendage of the events of the dark era of totalitarianism or even weren’t an integral part of our history”, he said Mattarella.

“No one need be afraid of the truth. The truth makes you free. Dictatorships – all dictatorships – distort history, manipulating memory, in an attempt to impose the truth of the state. Our Republic finds its foundations in truth and freedom and has not been afraid to dig into Italian history to recognize omissions, errors or faults,” Mattarella underlined.

“Reiterating the condemnation for inadmissible attempts at denial and justificationismI point out that the most serious risk in the face of humanity’s tragedies is not the confrontation of ideas, even among the extreme ones, but the indifference that generates repression and oblivion”, added the head of state.

In his speech, the President of the Republic also spoke of the war in Ukraine. “The civilization of coexistence, dialogue, international law, democracy is the only alternative to war and purges, as unfortunately the terrible events linked to the senseless and tragic Russian invasion of Ukraine teach us – still today. unacceptable attempt to turn back the hands of history, trying to return to dark times, marked by the logic of the domination of force”, he said.

Sui BALKANS“the presence of ambiguous and regressive signals, with the risk of a resumption of conflicts, cloaked in ethnic or religious pretexts, requires speeding up the path of European integration of the Western Balkans with determination and courage”, declared Mattarella, alluding to the recent tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.”Italy, Slovenia and Croatia, thanks to joint efforts and the process of European integration – he added – have taken together steps of great value. Gorizia and Nova Gorica bear witness to this, jointly designated as the only European capital of culture in 2025″.

Meloni: Remembrance Day mends pain and conspiracy of silence

“Today Italy celebrates the Day of Remembrance and pays its tribute to the martyrs of the sinkholes and to the Italians” forced “to abandon their homes and lands for the sole fact of being Italian. Hundreds of thousands of our compatriots forced to flee and who the nation, was not able to welcome as it would have been right to do”, says Meloni. “The memory of the sinkholes and the Julian-Dalmatian exodus – he continues – has for too many years been the victim of a real conspiracy of silence. The Republic has mended this painful page of national history with the law n. 92 of 30 March 2004 “.

A law, underlines Meloni, “which establishes the civil solemnity that we celebrate today and which commits the institutions to promote knowledge of those facts, to enhance the contribution of the Italians of Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia to the social and cultural development of the Adriatic territories East and to preserve the traditions of the Istrian-Dalmatian communities residing on the national territory and abroad”. “It is the reason – he continues – for which I wanted to set up a specific coordination committee for the celebrations linked to this day at Palazzo Chigi, in order to guarantee a more effective planning of the initiatives and ceremonies proposed and organized by the Administrations on the occasion of the February 10. The thanks of the Government go to the exiles and their descendants for the irreplaceable work of testimony and to all the Associations, Foundations, Societies and Committees that carry on the memory of those events and work tirelessly on research, documentation and to disclosure. Our compatriots from Istria, Fiume and Dalmatia are “Italians twice” and keep our flag in their hearts. That Tricolor that many of them brought with them fleeing their lands and which this evening will illuminate, with its marvelous colors, the seat of the government. Italy does not forget “, concludes Meloni.

La Russa: it is a founding moment in the common history

The tragedy of the sinkholes “cannot and must not be forgotten, just as the exodus from Istria, Dalmatia, Fiume, the Italians who were in fact forced to leave their homes, the places where they were born and where they lived, and which were very badly received by Italy at the time”. This was stated by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

“I believe – he continued – that the turning point came in 2004 when Remembrance Day was instituted. I was group leader of the National Alliance and I had the honor of signing this law, together with Menia”.

A law “that today really begins to bear fruit. That law was voted practically unanimously except for 12 who did not vote for it in the Chamber. Today, years later, I consider that moment one of the founding moments of the common memory of our nation”, he underlined.

“When memory becomes common – he concluded – it becomes a moment of growth which is today the memory of the tragedy of the sinkholes, the tragedy of those who had to abandon their homes”.

Fountain: preserving and renewing the memory of the victims

“We preserve and renew the memory of all the victims of the sinkholes, of the exodus of Istrians, Fiume and Dalmatians from their lands and of the atrocious suffering inflicted by communist totalitarianism and the Tito dictatorship. #February 10 #Remembrance Day”. The president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana writes it on Twitter.

Sangiuliano: memory is an antidote to new tragedies

“Cultivating memory is the only antidote to ensure tragedies like these never happen again.” The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano writes it in a tweet, on the day of remembrance of the victims of the sinkholes.

Mulè: thinking about the victims but looking ahead

“The ‘Day of Remembrance’ requires all Italians to reiterate an act of mercy towards the victims and their families in the dutiful and painful re-reading of an infamous page of history. At the same time we are called to look ahead by exalting the values of unity and concord among the peoples on which our Constitution is based”. This was declared by Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber and deputy of Forza Italia, present at the Quirinale for the celebration of the Day of Remembrance.

Malpezzi: defeating all forms of denial

“On Remembrance Day, let’s relive a tragic page of recent history, ignored for many years. Let’s commit ourselves to defeating any form of denial and indifference that generates hatred: to do this we must know the story and its events, keeping the memory intact”. Thus on Twitter the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi.

Gelmini: a wound hidden for too long

“For too long in our country the Foibe tragedy has been a hidden wound, a darkened page. Today it is our duty to remember the victims, long forgotten, and to keep the memory of this massacre alive even in the new generations”. Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action writes it on Twitter.

Floridia: memory is a moral and civil duty

“Renewing the memory of the Foibe tragedy is a moral and civil duty. Cultivating the memory and learning about history, even in its darkest depths, is the best way to pay homage to the victims of such an enormous tragedy and to counter any form of denialism and exploitation”. So the leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate Barbara Floridia.

Salvini: I hope Sanremo takes a moment

“Commemorate the Day of Remembrance also in Sanremo, but above all that the tragedy of the sinkholes is always remembered by Italians and taught in schools”. To say the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of the ceremony of placing laurel wreaths at the Monument to infoibati and exiles, in Piazza della Repubblica in Milan. “The important thing – he adds – is that we remember these hundreds of thousands of Italians massacred, murdered, forced to flee and who were only to blame for being Italian and not communists. In the hearts of many Italians and in schools. Then I leave it to Rai honors and burdens, but I hope that being an important day for millions of Italians, the Italian Song Festival will dedicate a few seconds to this tragic page. But it’s not that if something doesn’t happen in Sanremo it won’t happen, but since they’re talking about everything human universe, this is Italian history”.