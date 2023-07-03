Home » RENAULT Stéphanie Cau is the new Director of Communications. Assignment from mid-July – Companies
RENAULT Stéphanie Cau is the new Director of Communications. Assignment from mid-July – Companies

RENAULT Stéphanie Cau is the new Director of Communications. Assignment from mid-July – Companies

Groupe Renault announces the arrival of Stéphanie Cau as its new Communications Director from 17 July 2023. She will be a member of the Leadership Team and will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault.

As Director of Communications, Stéphanie Cau will be responsible for the communication of the Group and its brands (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize).

Stéphanie Cau succeeds Catherine Gros who, after having held this function for 4 years, assumes responsibility for Groupe Renault’s major projects in the fields of art, heritage and patronage in France and in international markets, mainly through the Foundation of the agency.

