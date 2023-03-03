Another working day at Bruseschi for the black and whites, after the last draw with Spezia. The team met this afternoon to continue working on the playing fields in view of the next championship matches. The match scheduled for this Saturday at eighteen is of fundamental importance. We will face a strong and wounded team like theAtalantawho came out with broken bones after the away game at San Siro against the Italian champions.
The bianconeri have found only one win in the last 16 games, a worrying figure given the start to which Sottil’s team had become accustomed. Now we need to find the right mentality in view of the next races. Let’s not waste any more time and move on to the end-of-day barrage. Here are all the salient news <<
© breaking latest news