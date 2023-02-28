A partnership to achieve the objectives of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and fighting climate change. With the E-Tech offer, Renault Trucks is setting itself important new ambitions in terms of electric mobility, proposing itself as a valid partner, in this case of FERCAM, in supplying a complete range of electric vehicles that can be used for all types of transport and shipbuilding in urban areas.

FERCAM Logistics & Transport, a South Tyrolean logistics operator, was one of the first Italian companies in the sector to take delivery of an innovative Renault Trucks D 16 E-Tech at its Rome branch, which due to its technical peculiarities was chosen to be included in the fleet dedicated to groupagistic services in the city of Rome and its surroundings.

FERCAM was delivered a brand new Renault Trucks D 16 E-Tech vehicle (100% electric) equipped with an aluminum van and Tercam tail lift. «Renault’s D 16 E-Tech will complement the fleet of electric and low environmental impact vehicles already in service in Rome for urban distribution. The adoption of eco-compatible vehicles is an important element of the Emission Free Delivery project, the objective of which is to implement a sustainable distribution service in the historic centers of our cities», says Dino Menichetti, Regional Manager of FERCAM and Project Manager.