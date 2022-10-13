Home World Replacing the Nord Stream Pipeline? Russia considers building more gas pipelines to Turkey Provider Investing.com
Yingwei Financial Investing – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday local time that Russia was considering building more pipelines to Turkey to replace the Nord Stream pipeline.

He said the Black Sea pipeline to Turkey could become Russia’s main export pipeline to Europe.

After the Nord Stream pipeline ceased operations, there were only two routes left for Russia to deliver natural gas to Europe: one via Ukraine and the other via the Black Sea pipeline to Turkey.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also said on Wednesday that the company plans to build more Black Sea pipelines to Turkey. He also proposed a trade hub on the EU-Turkey border where gas would be sold.

