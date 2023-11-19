Retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic leaves 8 dead

At least 8 dead after retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic due to heavy rains

(CNN Spanish) — At least 8 people have been confirmed dead after a retaining wall collapsed in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, the result of heavy rains in the area.

The incident occurred in Santo Domingo, where several vehicles were left trapped under the collapsed overpass. The CNN production team, along with collaborators from Noticias SIN, confirmed the number of victims at the scene. Authorities recovered 5 bodies from a single vehicle, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

In response to the emergency, the presidency has issued two decrees. The first suspends all work in the national territory until Monday, November 20, due to the effects of the current atmospheric phenomenon affecting the country. The second decree declares the purchases and contracting of goods and services for humanitarian aid, rescue, construction, and reconstruction efforts as an emergency.

Authorities have placed 30 provinces on alert for potential Tropical Cyclone 22, adding to the urgency of the situation.

This is a developing story with information from Jéssica Hasbún.

