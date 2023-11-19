Home » Retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic leaves 8 dead
World

Retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic leaves 8 dead

by admin
Retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic leaves 8 dead

At least 8 dead after retaining wall collapse in Dominican Republic due to heavy rains

(CNN Spanish) — At least 8 people have been confirmed dead after a retaining wall collapsed in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, the result of heavy rains in the area.

The incident occurred in Santo Domingo, where several vehicles were left trapped under the collapsed overpass. The CNN production team, along with collaborators from Noticias SIN, confirmed the number of victims at the scene. Authorities recovered 5 bodies from a single vehicle, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

In response to the emergency, the presidency has issued two decrees. The first suspends all work in the national territory until Monday, November 20, due to the effects of the current atmospheric phenomenon affecting the country. The second decree declares the purchases and contracting of goods and services for humanitarian aid, rescue, construction, and reconstruction efforts as an emergency.

Authorities have placed 30 provinces on alert for potential Tropical Cyclone 22, adding to the urgency of the situation.

This is a developing story with information from Jéssica Hasbún.

See also  The Dominican Republic Responds to UN Expert's Call to Halt Haitian Repatriations

You may also like

Indonesian Actor Ruy Iskandar Stars in Live-Action Avatar

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Let’s Dance 2024: Tillman Schulz portrait

Hurray For The Riff Raff, crítica de The...

Sum 41 invitan a CJ Ramone al clip...

Note of Regret – Júlio Cesar de Toledo...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Tommy Karlsen Sandum, Celebrity alert | Tommy Karlsen...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy