The fires a Rodiin GreeceI’m “out of control”. The authorities report it, pointing out that “about 19,000 people have been evacuated from the island”. Fires continue to burn the island for the sixth day in a row; the fires flare up on three fronts. In the video, tourists evacuated from beaches and resorts.

The article Rhodes, tourists evacuated from beaches and resorts: the videos from the island in flames comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook