Rinse and Martin south podium

AUSTIN – Francesco Bagnaia wins the Sprint of the Grand Prix of the Americasthird round of the championship of MotoGP. Rounding out the podium are Alex Rins and Jorge Martin, with the latter emerging victorious from the all-Spanish head-to-head with Aleix Espargaro. Of note is the mistake made by Luca Marini, who started third but collapsed to 14th after the first corner, only to finish in seventh position, just behind his teammate Marco Bezzecchi. Alex Marquez and Fabio Quartararo crashed at the end of the session, with the latter having got off to a good start but was unable to contain the return of the Ducatis.
Sprint Austin, the order of arrival
- Bagnaia (Ducati)
- Kidneys (Honda)
- Martin (Ducati)
- A. Espargaro (Aprilia)
- Binder (KTM)
- Bezzecchi (Ducati)
- Marines (Ducati)
- olive tree (Aprilia)
- Miller (KTM)
- Vinales (Aprilia)
- Zarco (Ducati)
- Me (Honda)
- Nakagami (Honda)
- Morbidelli (Yamaha)
- R. Fernandez (Aprilia)
- A. Fernandez (KTM)
- Di Giannantonio (Ducati)
- Bradl (Honda)
- Quartararo (Yamaha)
- Folger (KTM)
OUT
A. Marquez (Ducati)
Pirro (Ducati)
Subscribe to Tuttosport
The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you
Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want