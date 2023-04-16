BJK Cup: Austria has to bow to US women

The Austrians failed to annoy the favorites for the third time in a row after they had won in the most recent two clashes in 2002 in Charlotte (3:2/1st round/clay) and 2004 at the foot of the Bergiselschanze in Innsbruck (4:1/ quarter-finals/clay) triumphed very surprisingly. Now it was the eighth defeat in the tenth international match with the 18-time champion.

“Of course I’m super disappointed that I couldn’t help the team, that I didn’t make it so that we could at least play one single game again,” Grabher said. The world rankings-78. As on Friday, I certainly didn’t put in my best performance. “It’s difficult against such a top player,” said Grabher, who also pointed out that Pegula’s style of play didn’t suit her at all.

GEPA/Walter Luger



Better start, same result

Grabher got into her game better than the day before in the 4,000 spectator stadium, but at a score of 1:1 she could not use a 0:30 lead, also because she made an unforced volley error on the net on her way to a break chance . That had an effect on the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg, the uncertainty was palpable, and thanks to five games in a row, Pegula managed to win the set after just 21 minutes.

Austria’s number one was able to make the second round a little more open, as was the case against Gauff. At 2:1 and after a break at 3:4 she could not keep the upper hand in tight games. The American made it 5:3 with four points in a row. After that, Grabher didn’t score anymore due to several double faults. Austria’s end was sealed after 55 minutes. Grabher lost with the same result as against Gauff.

“Higher class has prevailed”

Sinja Kraus was unable to win a set against Pegula in Friday’s second singles match, her second singles against Gauff on Saturday was canceled after the decisive 3-0 win for the Americans. In the final doubles, the 20-year-old lost alongside Melanie Klaffner to the US duo Gauff/Caty McNally 1:6 4:6.

ÖTV captain Marion Maruska did not blame her players. “Julia tried everything, Pegula was simply better. She serves very well, not as spicy as Gauff but very placed. Julia attacked the second serves well and scored a few times,” emphasized the 50-year-old. ÖTV sports director Jürgen Melzer saw it similarly: “The higher class has prevailed.”