Riots in France, far-right militants in Lyon against protesters – Corriere TV

And far-right group was rejected on Sunday 2 July, by the police with tear gas in Lyon at the Place des Terreaux. The group came from Vieux-Lyon. This was reported by the local newspaper “Le Progres” which speaks of a hundred militants. This action is probably part of the riots and looting that broke out on Tuesday after the killing of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre. A similar episode had also occurred on Sunday afternoon in Angers where a group of ultras had defended with sticks in hand

shop windows attacked by protesters.

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 1:25 pm

