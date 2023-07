Bandai today revealed the “Special Story Mode” Of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the new title dedicated to the saga of Masashi Kishimoto arriving by the end of the year. This story mode is distinguished by the presence of characters created specifically for the game, Nanashi e Merz.

Here is the video that shows us this mode of the game.

MX Video – NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook