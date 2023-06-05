Road test and reviews of the new Opel Mokka 2023, a compact crossover to consider price-quality

Opel Mokka is a compact crossover that shares the same technical platform as the Corsa and a number of models in the Stellantis group. Its aesthetic features do not go unnoticed, with a boxy front equipped with a closed grille and a slim rear. Bright body colors are also available.

Mokka is carefully finished and well equipped, and features a modern cockpit with two displays occupying a considerable portion of the dashboard.

Lo space for passengers and objects small in size is remarkable while trunk capacity and accessibility are acceptable. The car has good sound insulation and offers a dynamic driving experience. The 1.2 turbocharged petrol engine provides powerful thrust and combines well with the automatic gearbox. Road holding and handling are more than good, although some irregularities can be felt on bad roads. Let’s dive into everything:

Opel Mokka 2023, the road test

Reviews about the crossover Opel Mokka 2023

Opel Mokka mostra una length of 415cm or 9 more than the Corsa which shares the same mechanical basis. Its lines are characterized by squared but aerodynamic shapes and offer the possibility of selecting bold color combinations. The roominess is good, even if the rear area is not very airy and a bit spartan in terms of accessories, while the trunk, with a capacity of 350 litres, is not particularly comfortable to load.

The platform, engines and suspensions are the same as other cars in the Stellantis group Citroen, Ds e Peugeot, but the set-up has been calibrated in a more sporty way. In fact, the car takes corners with agility and precision, even if, due to the large 18-inch wheels of this version, there are some bumps on bad roads.

The Opel Mokka offers a good level of soundproofing and a prompt and smooth automatic gearbox. The 1.2 engine ensures good acceleration without excessive fuel consumption. The brakes of Opel Mokka they are highly efficient, with short stopping distances. There are also numerous electronic driving aids available in the richer versions, including the semi-autonomous driving system with centering in the lane, automatic braking at all speeds and adaptive speed control.

Among more interesting options extremely effective LED matrix headlights are found: they always provide intense lighting like the main beam headlights, but avoid glare by instantly creating shadow areas corresponding to other vehicles. In tests conducted by the Euro Ncap, Mocha scored 4 out of 5 stars, with an observation of slightly elevated stresses on the driver’s chest during a simulated frontal impact with a dolly representing an oncoming car and during a side impact into a pole.

Opel Mokka 2023 it stands out for its agility, precise steering and a reliable automatic gearbox. The cabin has been insulated from most unwanted noise, even at high speeds. Thanks to its low weight and good aerodynamics, the 1.2 engine offers lively performance, quick response and smooth operation. A range of electronic driving aids are included as standard, and combine with top-level stability and braking ability. Starting from 28,000 euros.

Opel Mokka 2023 it has a relatively high load sill compared to ground level and the internal floor of the vehicle. It doesn’t rank among the best cushioned cars on asphalt irregularities. The climate control system is automatic, but is single-zone and requires the use of the display for some settings, which can be distracting. The sofa offers a adequate comfort, but accessibility is just OK and the windows are small. Those small accessories that could contribute to the overall comfort of the vehicle are missing.