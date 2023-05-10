Robert Smith (The Cure) mocks the coronation of King Charles III

Created by the artist First Dog On The Moon , the cartoon shows “real things” preparing for the Coronation, which took place on May 6. Likewise, Smith criticizes any type of privilege that has to do with the dynasties of royalty and inherited privileges. The singer added: “The enormous cost of this ceremony may buy a pony for every British child, but the waste that distracts us must calm the masses, lest we unleash the wrath of the poor,” he continues. “Let them eat coronation quiche.”

Smith shared the cartoon on Twitter and it went viral, as the images of him criticizing the British monarchy during a previous interview had had a lot of impact. Speaking to Telerama.fr in 2012, Smith He said: “I hate Royalty. Any kind of hereditary privilege is wrong. It’s not just anti-democracy, it’s inherently bad. (…) What bothers me is that some people whom I have admired over the years receive a reward from the royal family, from the hereditary monarchy, and they accept it. They become Lord or Sir,” he continued. “Honestly, I would cut my hands off before accepting an honor,” he added. “Because how dare they suppose they could honor me. I am much better than them. They have never done anything, they are fucking idiots. I should be king.”