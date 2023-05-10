Home » Robert Smith (The Cure) mocks the coronation of King Charles III
World

Robert Smith (The Cure) mocks the coronation of King Charles III

by admin
Robert Smith (The Cure) mocks the coronation of King Charles III

Created by the artist First Dog On The Moon, the cartoon shows “real things” preparing for the Coronation, which took place on May 6. Likewise, Smith criticizes any type of privilege that has to do with the dynasties of royalty and inherited privileges. The singer added: “The enormous cost of this ceremony may buy a pony for every British child, but the waste that distracts us must calm the masses, lest we unleash the wrath of the poor,” he continues. “Let them eat coronation quiche.”

Smith shared the cartoon on Twitter and it went viral, as the images of him criticizing the British monarchy during a previous interview had had a lot of impact. Speaking to Telerama.fr in 2012, Smith He said: “I hate Royalty. Any kind of hereditary privilege is wrong. It’s not just anti-democracy, it’s inherently bad. (…) What bothers me is that some people whom I have admired over the years receive a reward from the royal family, from the hereditary monarchy, and they accept it. They become Lord or Sir,” he continued. “Honestly, I would cut my hands off before accepting an honor,” he added. “Because how dare they suppose they could honor me. I am much better than them. They have never done anything, they are fucking idiots. I should be king.”

See also  North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

You may also like

In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was...

Urban art and sharing, a tour at the...

In a dinghy he examines the sea in...

Weather forecast Wednesday May 10, 2023 | Info

Eurovision song who made it to the final...

DHL / Sustainable successes and a new tool...

FORD / New Transit Custom: the most searched...

Putin: “A war has been unleashed against Russia,...

West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories:...

Ukraine, French journalist killed by bombs in Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy