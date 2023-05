Red shrimp. Back flip to Miami. And also sideways, here and there, as you please. A big rude? What a conundrum, Ferrari. Unpredictable machine, a puzzle. Fast in qualifying, unruly in the race. Fourth strength returned to Florida. Despite the updates (especially on the bottom) that should have improved it. Instead: beaten by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and George Russell’s and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, which stinging arrows are no longer…