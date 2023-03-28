The key role played by Rosendo Market As a pioneer of national urban rock, he has already been more than recognized on many occasions, so now we can focus, directly and without further ado, on describing and evaluating the stupendous review of his exploits and ways of living that this book is.

The first thing that jumps out: the luxurious presentation. In full colour, hardcover and on exclusive glossy paper, this tome full of photographs and images of memorabilia (concert tickets, posters, backstage passes, single and LP covers…) spares no resources or details when it comes to illustrate the text contained in it.

Regarding the narration, from the outset, it seems to emerge from an extraordinarily long and exhaustive interview. Actually, it is a compilation of various conversations held by the authors with Rosendo for about twenty years. Of course, impeccably edited and linked here to baste a line of continuity, with which a chronological order is followed from which practically nothing escapes. In very specific moments, moreover, gaps are filled in by borrowing fragments from an interview unrelated to the authors of this book.

We are, therefore, before a sort of autobiography, since it is the own Rosendo who tells his life, even if he does so spurred on by journalists. Especially interesting are the beginnings of the protagonist in the world of music, in those times of Francoism and post-Francoism in which the foundations of the rock scene in Spain still had to be laid. And it is that, as much as this is a success story in the end, it is the economic hardships of the beginning, together with the difficulties and setbacks of the times of Ñu and Leño, which will impact and enrich the reader the most. This, without prejudice to the fact that his solo career, as you know, has been so long and consistent, full of anecdotes that do not deserve to be forgotten.