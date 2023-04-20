Rudi Gober slapped Nikola Jokić | Sports

Rudi Gober doesn’t choose his means when he plays against Nikola Jokić and this was also seen in the second match of the series between Denver and Minnesota when he slapped the Serbian center.

Izvor: Twitter/FilipmyCup/Screenshot

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić played another fantastic match for Denver the night before and helped his team take a 2:0 lead in the series against Minnesota. Nicholas Jokic scored 27 points in a 122:113 victory, and during the entire meeting he fought big battles with the strong central line of the “wolves” in which Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gober. However, this time too he managed to come out as the winner, but with scars…

Jokić was beaten a lot and only went to the free throw line nine times, and if he had a trial like other basketball players with an “MVP halo” above his head, that number could have been twice as high. Also, it seems that Gober’s unsportsmanlike moves, which irritated Jokić throughout the match, were once again tolerated, but this time he at least managed to refrain from talking to the referees.

The situation that annoyed him the most took place in the first half when Jokić managed to “pivot” Gober and send a shot from close range, but the French center, once the best defender in the league, literally slapped him in an attempt to block him. It was immediately apparent that he made an unnecessary jerk which meant that Jokić would win a hard blow to the faceand the most tragic thing is that the referees didn’t even call a foul.

The fans of the home team protested, they also demanded unsportsmanlike conduct, but Gober got away with it for the umpteenth time. He annoyed Jokić, who then got a little nervous, especially because he was lying on the floor after a blow to the face that the referees ignored, but by the end of the match he managed to pull himself together and lead his team to victory.