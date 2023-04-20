Tesla confirms 2023 production target. The timing of the awaited Cybertruck

Looking ahead Tesla, the electric car giant founded and managed by Elon Musk, still forecasts a global production of 1.8 million vehicles for the year 2023. This is what emerges from the statement with which the EV group released the accounts for the first quarter of the year.

Tesla also still estimates a long-term growth rate for auto shipments of 50%.

The company said production of its Cybertruck in particular is expected to begin later this year at the Gigafactory in Austin, with the first “Alpha” tests.