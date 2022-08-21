Home World Russia claims to attack Udo, Ukraine says to block Russian offensive | Russian Army | Russia | Ukraine_Sina Military_Sina
World

Russia claims to attack Udo, Ukraine says to block Russian offensive | Russian Army | Russia | Ukraine_Sina Military_Sina

by admin

Original title: Russia said to attack Udo, Ukraine said to block Russia’s offensive

On the 20th local time, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported that in the Andreyevka region of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to hit a nationalist and foreign country. The positions where the mercenary troops were stationed killed many armed men, including some American mercenaries. The Russian army also hit an area where Ukrainian personnel and military equipment are concentrated north of the city of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian army also carried out air strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the past day, the Russian army destroyed a total of 7 Ukrainian command posts and active forces and equipment in many areas.

Ukraine: The fighting between the two sides continued, the Russian offensive was unsuccessful

Ukrainian officials said on the same day (20th) that fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops continued in parts of the border between Luhansk and Donetsk. The Russians tried to attack from different directions at the same time, but were unsuccessful. On the 20th, Ukrainian news agency quoted military departments across Ukraine as saying that from the morning of the 19th to the 20th, the Russian army continued to shell six areas including Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv.

See also  The German ruling coalition finalizes a cabinet formation plan, the SPD candidate for Chancellor Schultz will be the new Chancellor_Europe

You may also like

13 people killed in roof collapse accidents caused...

Somalia, al-Shabab’s assault on the Hayat hotel in...

“Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will suspend gas supply...

Singapore, the turning point: the premier announces the...

Han Meiming will start joint military exercises in...

US-South Korea, military exercises resume after four years

Recognize that the CCP is more threatening than...

Indiana Governor Holcomb lands in Taiwan

Dugin, Savoini, the League: at what point is...

Who is Dugin, the ideologue who inspired Putin’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy