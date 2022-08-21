Original title: Russia said to attack Udo, Ukraine said to block Russia’s offensive

On the 20th local time, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported that in the Andreyevka region of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to hit a nationalist and foreign country. The positions where the mercenary troops were stationed killed many armed men, including some American mercenaries. The Russian army also hit an area where Ukrainian personnel and military equipment are concentrated north of the city of Kharkiv. In addition, the Russian army also carried out air strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the past day, the Russian army destroyed a total of 7 Ukrainian command posts and active forces and equipment in many areas.

Ukraine: The fighting between the two sides continued, the Russian offensive was unsuccessful

Ukrainian officials said on the same day (20th) that fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops continued in parts of the border between Luhansk and Donetsk. The Russians tried to attack from different directions at the same time, but were unsuccessful. On the 20th, Ukrainian news agency quoted military departments across Ukraine as saying that from the morning of the 19th to the 20th, the Russian army continued to shell six areas including Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv.