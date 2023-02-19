Original title: Russia launched a surprise missile attack on Kiev and the Wagner organization announced control of a black town

On the battlefield, Kiev announced a new round of Russian missile strikes and caused fresh blackouts.

The head of the Kiev president’s office, Andrey Yermak, said the missile was launched from an aircraft in a Russian-controlled region of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces claimed control of a town while attacking areas near Bakhmut and Vukhledar.

As fighting intensified near the strategic town of Bakhmut in the Donbas region, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagnerian militia, said the town of Paraskovievka, north of the city of Bakhmut, had died. occupied.

He added that his troops had managed to gain full control of the town, despite a cut in ammunition supplies and heavy losses. On the other hand, intense fighting continues on the eastern and southern axes of the city, according to Ukrainian military sources.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said its forces killed at least seven Russian soldiers and seized equipment and weapons on the Bakhmut front.

The ministry released photos it said were taken while Russian troops were targeting Ukrainian locations on the Bakhmut front as they attempted to infiltrate the former.

Ukrainian military sources said heavy fighting was taking place on the northern axis of the city of Bakhmut in the north of Donetsk province.

The Ukrainian General Staff said 20 towns near Bakhmut had been heavily bombed by Russia. The department also stressed that the Ukrainian army repelled 18 offensive attempts along the front lines in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

