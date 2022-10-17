KIEV – It happens in the morning, at the time of the flag-raising in the Russian training center of Soloti, a Belgorod, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Three Muslim recruits cross their arms and say they will not go to fight. They too, along with hundreds of thousands of others, ended up in the network of the great mobilization ordered by Putin to find men to send to the front.
