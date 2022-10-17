[Epoch Times, October 16, 2022]”Old Beijing Teahouse” Episode 813 The Sitong Bridge Warrior slogan spread all over the world, and the party was completely panicked! The Beijing police performed amazingly this time? Xi Jinping encountered the biggest problem at the 20th National Congress!

Li Zheng: The 20th National Congress opened up, and hit the first four links head-on!

Liu Zhuo: A beacon fire broke out on the Sitong Bridge, setting the city on fire and disrupting the camp!

Li Zheng: Emperor Qingling, migraine headaches, bumping into the bar on the road to re-election?

Liu Zhuo: I am willing to ask for my life, no matter what you say, I am confident to walk in the courtyard!

Li Zheng: Peng Zaizhou, a real hero, holds up a city with one arm!

Liu Zhuo: The pond in the city is chaotic in spring, and I can’t tell the difference between anti-Xi and X-Xi!

Li Zheng: An urgent message: Hey, win-win!

Li Zheng: Hello, new and old tea friends, audience and audience, everyone! Welcome to the joyful and refreshing old Beijing Teahouse!

Liu Zhuo: Enjoy a big bowl of tea and listen to the truth. I am Liu Zhuo.

Li Zheng: I am Li Zheng. Once the tea is hung, the jokes will go first!

Liu Zhuo: Open the board and make jokes.

Li Zheng: Open the board today, let’s take the foreword! Continue to talk: The Sitong Bridge Warriors set off, and the world opens its eyes!

Liu Zhuo: It’s a real sudden, heavyweight!

Li Zheng: 24K gold!

Liu Zhuo: It’s so sensitive! It is equivalent to shouting the most sensitive slogans in the most sensitive places: what dictatorship, the name of the one is all shouted out!

Li Zheng: No, wait a moment, what, where is my walkie-talkie?

Liu Zhuo: What’s wrong with this person?

Li Zheng: Attention ahead! Attention ahead! Around me, I found a suspicious foreign reactionary who was saying that indescribable name!

Liu Zhuo: Indescribable? Isn’t it just one? Don’t you dare to say his name?

Li Zheng: Attention! The reactionaries have launched a maddening attack on me! To seduce me to say that name, pull me into the water!

Liu Zhuo: Frustration! Scared like this! No, wait a minute, what are you doing, so rambunctious?

Li Zheng: Be quiet! We are the bridge watchers that the party sent to Beijing to collect information!

Liu Zhuo: Dizzy! The party’s little black hand, Du Beier who is squatting on the overpass, and the big brother Chaoyang uncle and aunt wearing red armbands, isn’t it?

Li Zheng: Over the wall to see this person on the reactionary website! However, your information is inaccurate. Those who are too old and over 80 will not be allowed to use the bridge.

Liu Zhuo: Frustration! It’s so simple: Twitter is full of photos and videos of bridge crews. Beijing citizens said: On the 14th, every bridge in Beijing was guarded by your party’s militia.

Li Zheng: On some overpasses, there are specially set up tents. The new security clothes sent to us are very beautiful!

Liu Zhuo: It’s quite beautiful! The key point is that what you do is immoral: thirsty, staring at the people passing by, do you hate it or not?

Li Zheng: Hate it? This is called revolutionary work! Let me tell you, this is an emergency measure taken by the municipal government. All major overpasses have deployed “bridge watchers” to guard against Peng Daxia No. 2!

Liu Zhuo: Hi! Okay, call me a hero.

Li Zheng: It’s all called that!

Liu Zhuo: What this bridge watcher said just now, Beijing netizens have indeed confirmed: there are various recruitment advertisements for Beijing government departments on the Internet. Urgently hired “bridge watchers”, two shifts, 24 hours on the bridge, wages 280 to 320 yuan a day, up to 26 yuan an hour.

Li Zheng: Too stingy! No way, it’s better than staying at home!

Liu Zhuo: It’s better to stay at home, at least it’s not wicked!

Li Zheng: That won’t work. If you don’t make some money, drink the northwest wind! There are always people who have no quality like this, go on foreign websites and tell foreigners everything.

Liu Zhuo: Stop! Let me stop you! Say it’s upside down! It’s you who are not good enough to keep tabs and make small reports all day long!

Li Zheng: That’s work!

Liu Zhuo: Work? Sneaky, stealing chickens and dogs, is there such a job? The netizens “Wish to be Aoba” have personally experienced how you work!

Li Zheng: If the leaves were not pinched in time, the leaves had rebelled! I know which leaf you are talking about!

Liu Zhuo: I won’t let you pinch any of them!

Li Zheng: Frustrating me is not pinch! This piece of reactionary leaves has indeed succeeded in anti-monitoring! A whistleblower reported to a foreign country on Twitter: “I was riding my bike past Sitong Bridge just now, so I paid special attention. At the beginning of 6:10, at the intersection of Sitong Bridge and the northwest entrance, there was a plainclothes policeman wearing a black jacket, speaking into the microphone. : “A student from the High School Affiliated to the University passed by with a flower, we have…”

Liu Zhuo: Listen! These gangsters have learned from the Hong Kong police and are eyeing students who take flowers.

Li Zheng: You can take flowers, why only one? Do you want to dedicate it to Peng Daxia? Very suspicious!

Liu Zhuo: Sad reminder! Scared to the point of being afraid of flowers! What the hell is this ruling party doing?

Li Zheng: The leaves also said, “Here, I didn’t listen to the whole thing later, because the green light was on, so I had to ride away to avoid being discovered. It seems that the CCP has already reached out to the students!” Did you hear: Call us Communist bandits!

Liu Zhuo: I’m dizzy! Use yourself as a sickle again! Use yourself as a sickle again! Wake up: you are at most a stick that the Communists beat people! Sad character.

Li Zheng: Huh? Is it that sad? give us money.

Liu Zhuo: That’s even sadder. For so little money, you sell your soul.

Li Zheng: The price is a little lower. Wait a minute, no, my revolutionary will is a little shaken! Don’t tell us that! We don’t care! Just make money.

Liu Zhuo: Finished! Rarely confused again!

Li Zheng: Besides, black leather plainclothes make a snitch, why are you scolding us? We each do our own thing. We are just poking with this, live props, fool two money spend.

Liu Zhuo: That’s not honorable either. How to spend this kind of wicked money! Eh, unless you help the Warriors at a critical time.

Li Zheng: This…you’re not a spy sent by you, are you? Liu Zhuo: What look? Do you look at me like a spy?

Li Zheng: It’s not like, bald head, easy to expose the target!

Liu Zhuo: Frustration!

Li Zheng: Since you are not a spy, let’s be honest with you: We are to this Peng Daxia, this!

Liu Zhuo: Oh, I admire it too!

Li Zheng: It’s bad for us! He also helped us temporarily solve the problem of job opportunities.

Liu Zhuo: Hi! For the unemployed, the wealthy group temporarily solved the food problem of helping the party and earning small money.

Li Zheng: We have to thank people. It really brings us benefits.

Liu Zhuo: It’s so affordable… What you get is a bit wicked!

Li Zheng: People’s heroes don’t care if we follow them! Let me tell you, not only our gang, but the masses of the people all followed suit!

Liu Zhuo: Let’s go! Where are you saying the opposite? What’s the idea? gloat?

Li Zheng: No! I don’t understand what I mean. I mean, as soon as the heroes go to war, the people will all be relieved of their hatred! It is said that many people’s depression will not heal on their own.

Liu Zhuo: Hey! This…it’s really possible!

Li Zheng: What is a possibility? There are only six I know, and they all wanted to jump off the building, but they stopped! Can’t push it!

Liu Zhuo: Push? To murder your husband?

Li Zheng: Isn’t that a description? In the past, the future of living was hopeless and boring, but this time is good, the smoke from the Sitong Bridge is full of energy! Happiness comes so suddenly!

Liu Zhuo: That is! Pierce the darkness with a bolt of lightning! However, all of you have illuminated, drenched, and won, and the warriors can put themselves in.

Li Zheng: Wrong! So wrong, so wrong!

Liu Zhuo: Here again.

Li Zheng: Let me tell you, Peng Daxia has a loss, BUT! People are the biggest winners!

Liu Zhuo: The biggest winner?

Li Zheng: You win! Our buddies were recruited to delete the post! Come back and tell me: “It’s numb! It’s completely numb!”

Liu Zhuo: Are you numb? Who is numb? Did you win?

Li Zheng: Peng Daxia has won the hemp, my buddy deleted the post and deleted the hemp!

Liu Zhuo: Speechless! What did you say your brother did? Damn it!

Li Zheng: Inaccurate! While hurting the world, get educated at the same time.

Liu Zhuo: Education? Education still doing?

Li Zheng: Do it! While weeping, we were educated, and we rolled up our sleeves and worked hard.

Liu Zhuo: Enough to screw up. There are so many Chinese people, how can the dawn come so slowly?

Li Zheng: Saying that is useless! The deleted post is really touching: listen: “As a post-80s generation, I kneel down on one knee to pay tribute to such a lonely brave man! If our grandchildren are still repeating this kind of thing in 50 years, please ask them to face me My tombstone peed and spat because of my cowardice!”

Liu Zhuo: Don’t say it, it’s really touching.

Li Zheng: Tear gas can be fired from behind: “All of us should kneel on our knees to show respect to the warriors!”

Liu Zhuo: Oh! It really speaks the heart of the Chinese people!

Li Zheng: An old foreigner said: “There is news from a friend at the Beijing Public Security Gate: Peng Zaizhou, a warrior of the Sitong Bridge, is safe now.”

Liu Zhuo: Huh? Very safe! Awesome this. There is a door! The police all call people Sitong Bridge Warriors!

Li Zheng: Said: The police were very polite to him, because the trouble was too big, and no one was willing to intervene and take responsibility. The police’s investigation of him was very negative, and they all dragged on, even past the 20th National Congress! In case that one retires, Peng Warrior will gently put it down, and it is very likely that he will be detained for a few days in the end. “

Liu Zhuo: Huh! This is too optimistic! However, I did see the netizen Lao Lin said: “It is estimated that the police saw that Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun had ended. If you have a little brain, you have to consider leaving a way for yourself… Raise the muzzle an inch or something.”

Li Zheng: Exactly! Who wants to help that scumbag party as a thug! The key is that infighting, whoever you help is prone to accidents! In the process of fighting, it is not advisable to intervene!

Liu Zhuo: The heart is really alive. Cattle!

Li Zheng: Besides, when a character like Peng Daxia comes out, he will be a historical figure and a hero in the future! Why can’t we live with heroes?

Liu Zhuo: You are right! You think about it when people shout that slogan, but ordinary people can’t shout it out!

Li Zheng: Exactly! The slogan involves the most sensitive people, and the people expose the most sensitive and careful thoughts!

Liu Zhuo: Netizens have pulled out the keywords: nucleic acid, leaders, dictatorship, Xi Jinping, the whole one is precisely positioned! Did you frighten you gangsters?

Li Zheng: Not so stupid! The public security officer said: No one will take this case! Push it all out, and finally the side Dink comes out with a few unfortunate ones!

Liu Zhuo: Hot potato, set fire! Involving a statue, if you don’t understand it, you will lose your job in minutes!

Li Zheng: Don’t tell me, we have heard about it: the case handler really protects himself, and started the interrogation work wearing a stack of diapers!

Liu Zhuo: Huh? Afraid of urinating?

Li Zheng: I’m also afraid of laughing and peeing. When the evidence was displayed, the loudspeaker broadcast the recording and played it six times in a loop, so that the shocking slogan echoed in the interrogation room:

Liu Zhuo: Order a name directly! Calling the horn to let him out of class, do you think it’s scary or not? !

Li Zheng: After investigation, the police handling the case not only wore diapers, but also put on the whole white suit!

Liu Zhuo: Huh? What is this for?

Li Zheng: I’m afraid the suspect can see his happy expression clearly!

Liu Zhuo: Frustration! He is addicted to listening to slogans, and he is addicted to scolding the Party Central Committee through trial cases.

Li Zheng: The investigator coughed for a long time before he adjusted his mood: “Cough, what… Duo! Daring! Why did you choose such a dangerous place to commit the crime? When you go up, your thighs don’t tremble at all?”

Liu Zhuo: Yes! The police curiosity was hooked out!

Li Zheng: Curiosity often helps to understand the case! Our case is sensitive, isn’t it?

Liu Zhuo: This is true: this case belongs to Gao Min’s case! Look at it: during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where the five steps and one post and the ten steps and one post are held in Beijing, there is a Sitong Bridge around the Friendship Hotel where the representatives of the 20th National Congress live! In such a sensitive time and place, two huge banners were hung up, and loud speakers were broadcast.

Li Zheng: The beacon tower is still lit up! Whoever says that there is no god three feet above the head, Wang Xiaohong, the head of the Ministry of Public Security, is worried about him!

Liu Zhuo: We must hurry! If you don’t push it into the dark, I really can’t tell whose responsibility it is!

Li Zheng: Exactly! The Beijing Little Feet Detective Squad has a full meeting! The director of the commission and the captain of the detective team revealed with a surprised look: The community film producer just told me that the police all over Beijing followed the unit all night to copy the party constitution by hand!

Liu Zhuo: Copy the party constitution by hand? Do you have a mass wedding?

Li Zheng: Ah, no, no, check by hand! Forget, the party’s urging Beller to enter the bridal chamber, only to copy the party constitution!

Liu Zhuo: Frustration! This time, the police can find work to do: the heart said: “The director dares to force me to go to the street on duty, and directly go back: How busy I am! Didn’t you see that I was copying the party constitution by hand!”

Li Zheng: Copy and check!

Liu Zhuo: Hey, check, check!

Li Zheng: Let me tell you, this inspection is very demanding. Call back when you finish writing, and call back when you finish writing! Can’t pass!

Liu Zhuo: Dizzy! This policeman deserves enough. Leaders do not tell how to write qualified!

Li Zheng: Can you say it clearly? It’s up to you.

Liu Zhuo: Do ​​you have any products?

Li Zheng: The whole product is out: there is a standard answer! The standard answer comes from a check written by a film police officer who has just lost his love and is full of feelings of lovelessness!

Liu Zhuo: Huh? Copy it according to what the police wrote in the lovelorn movie?

Li Zheng: Ah! Originally, that buddy didn’t want to live anymore, how to write how to stimulate it! I didn’t look ahead or self-censorship at all, just came up with a simple and rude one; as a result, they passed it!

Liu Zhuo: I… what did he write?

Li Zheng: Concise: I was wrong! Wrong, wrong, wrong!

Liu Zhuo: I went over the wall to see the teahouse.

Li Zheng: My mistake was: I shouldn’t have lost love at such an important moment as the 20th CPC National Congress.

Liu Zhuo: Hi.

Li Zheng: I was so in a trance that I didn’t see clearly the reactionary slogans hung by the reactionary forces, and thought it was a slogan celebrating the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China!

Liu Zhuo: I almost went up to help!

Li Zheng: After the incident, I learned that the suspect, a real male classmate, had attacked the Party Central Committee and President Xi so arrogantly and viciously.

Liu Zhuo: I just know!

Li Zheng: Talent! After realizing the mistake, I also noticed the reactionary slogan on the banner. It actually said: No nucleic acid, but freedom, no lie, but dignity, no Cultural Revolution, reform, no leader, votes, no slaves. be a citizen.

Liu Zhuo: There is also the second link: strike classes and strikes, remove the dictator Xi Jinping!

Li Zheng: I was shocked, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Had to watch it a second time! I found that it was still written: don’t need nucleic acid to eat, don’t seal and control, but be free…

Liu Zhuo: Remove the dictator Xi Jinping!

Li Zheng: After that, I still couldn’t believe my eyes, so I watched it a third time! I found that the writing is still: don’t need nucleic acid, you need to eat, don’t seal and control, you need to be free…

Liu Zhuo: Hey, okay, okay, stop now! You are not checking! You are arguing about the reactionary leaflet of the Central Committee!

Li Zheng: Huh? This effect? whatever then. We didn’t want to write any checks. It’s not that we hung up.

Liu Zhuo: You really want to hang up! Does it have to have that majesty?

Li Zheng: Oh! I won’t carry this with you! This hero Peng, who is willing to cut his whole body, really has his own majesty! Don’t be angry!

Liu Zhuo: I see it. Now the news of the whole network basically points to this Peng Lifa warrior!

Li Zheng: He knows! You give an introduction.

Liu Zhuo: Comprehensive information from all parties: This Sitong Bridge warrior is originally from Heilongjiang. Peng Zaizhou is his online name, and his real name is Peng Lifa.

Li Zheng: Wait a minute! Let me talk about it: Let me tell you: special historical moments, special historical figures, even special names! Your fine product: a pseudonym, Peng Zaizhou, water can carry a boat or capsize it;

Liu Zhuo: Described: The people are like water, the water can turn the boat upside down!

Li Zheng: The real name is even scarier: Peng Lifa, once the plan is decided, start immediately without delaying a second! This action force, the Party Central Committee does not break a cold sweat?

Liu Zhuo: It is possible! The key is, Peng Lifa and Peng Liyuan, how are they their own family!

Li Zheng: Huh? You can scare me even more! Why do you need to use an eraser for this record! Brothers and sisters, it’s easy to get into trouble!

Liu Zhuo: Just kidding. I actually agree with what you said: Peng Daxia is not angry, has a firm will and action!

Li Zheng: I see it!

Liu Zhuo: Ah! Experience tells us: the real majesty has a calm and calm appearance, at the same time, there is a firm will like a mountain and a quick action like lightning.

Li Zheng: It’s really a hero, don’t ask the source! Everyone knows that this Peng Daxia is doing electromagnetism research. But you don’t know they are from Tailai County, Heilongjiang!

Liu Zhuo: Yes! Tailai is famous for having a big prison: Tailai Prison, where all the male prisoners of the province are sent.

Li Zheng: Oh, in such a place where the sky is high, the emperor is far away, and local party officials are rampant, such a hero came out!

Liu Zhuo: It’s almost reminiscent of the hero of Hulan back then. The case is still pending.

Li Zheng: That’s why people in the northeast are scornful of people on the Internet all day long, saying that people from Heilongjiang are not promising, willing to be leeks and obedient people. Face it.

Liu Zhuo: A little bit. Looking at the screenshot of Peng Lifa’s Weibo, the hero claims to be a craftsman who loves freedom, science and philosophy.

Li Zheng: It’s a bit troublesome this time: the party is afraid of people like Yang Jia coming out from the public, our National University, Hidden Dragon and Crouching Tiger, there are many spirits! As soon as someone greeted him, hula rose up at once! But trouble.

Liu Zhuo: An informed netizen said: The warrior Peng Lifa, also known as Peng Zaizhou, has a daughter who is in elementary school. Looking at the photos of a family of three rowing on the Internet, it looks like a happy, warm and happy family.

Li Zheng: This is what you can afford and let go! The Twitter account “Global Jade Movement” said that Peng Zaizhou called on everyone to strike, strike, strike, and honk the car horn from October 16th. And he is the first to act, just to set an example!

Liu Zhuo: The following sentence is true: One Peng Lifa will shock the world; 10,000 Peng Lifa will recreate China!

Li Zheng: Telling you about Xiao Liu, it’s spread all over the Beijing police circle! See how foreign countries discuss this matter? What’s the conclusion?

Liu Zhuo: What is the conclusion?

Li Zheng: The conclusion is very simple: Peng Daxia, you won!one

Liu Zhuo: Lost Ma?

Li Zheng: I won too!

Liu Zhuo: Huh? A win-win? They were all called and dragged under the dragon chair. Also won the hemp!

Li Zheng: Hey, you don’t understand this! According to Cai Xia, a former professor at the Central Party School, this matter is no trivial matter. She explained to the Voice of America: In the three years since the outbreak of the epidemic, the Xi authorities have cleared up the situation, and the entire country’s economy, society, and people’s lives have been turned upside down.

Liu Zhuo: I want it when I’m done.

Li Zheng: That’s why the Chinese who were originally very patient couldn’t bear it anymore.

Liu Zhuo: The tolerance limit is exceeded. One of the ultra-restricted warfare governance.

Li Zheng: So, there are bound to be warriors who will stand up and fight. Cai Xia said that in the past, it was a small local struggle and a marginal area, but now it is in Beijing!

Liu Zhuo: Right next to the Friendship Hotel! The representative of the 20th National Congress!

Li Zheng: That’s why Cai Xia said, “This incident in Beijing will shock everyone in the country as long as they know about it! And the top CCP leaders, Xi Jinping, and the others are the ones who are the most shocking. This is really no trivial matter. “

Liu Zhuo: Don’t wait a minute. The more I listen, the more confused I become. If it is true that the whole party’s cadres at all levels, especially the people in the small pond, know everything, then… doesn’t one want shrimp? How did you still win?

Li Zheng: I didn’t go around this bend.

Liu Zhuo: Then you help me go around.

Li Zheng: So smart! You have to be dumb.

Liu Zhuo: Why do you think so stupidly?

Li Zheng: Think about it: When this slogan is shouted, can the old Xi know?

Liu Zhuo: I definitely know! Who dares to hide such a big thing from him? Besides, the big media all over the world, BBC, CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, etc., etc., all follow that newspaper. The internal reference must not dare to hide it!

Li Zheng: Good! One must be clear! Then you said, after reading these news, do you have to jump up?

Liu Zhuo: I must have exploded with anger, and the glazed cup must not be dropped!

Li Zheng: Recruit! Think about how he has to analyze, understand, and think of countermeasures?

Liu Zhuo: This…is it pushing the foreign forces to go there again?

Li Zheng: Stupid! Silly! Those are the leaves pinched by the party and the smoke bombs set off! He knows best who did this kind of thing!

Liu Zhuo: Who did it? Wait a minute, anti-Xi forces! Zeng Qinghong, King of the Toad Gang and Iron Hat, right?

Li Zheng: Add 10 points for correctness! BUT! Analysing this, can the old habit converge, stop, admit counsel, and dismiss the get out of class?

Liu Zhuo: After class? Based on performance over the years, it’s unlikely!

Li Zheng: Exactly! Therefore, a bloody storm cannot be avoided!

Liu Zhuo: My God! This…you have to watch out for the blood!

Li Zheng: So, you said, in this stall where either the fish died or the net was broken, who would want to provoke this cat and dog? In case of improvisation, and then hit a stray bullet, suffered a gunshot.

Liu Zhuo: That would be a big loss…

Li Zheng: So, to do this case is to gamble with your life! Who dares to take this case? you pick?

Liu Zhuo: No! Let Wang Qishan pick up…

Li Zheng: Huh?

Liu Zhuo: Okay, good tea to give away, and a lingering fragrance in your hands.

