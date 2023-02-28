Home News Coca-Cola introduces ChatGPT and other AI tools
US beverage producer Coca-Cola has reached an agreement with management consultancy Bain & Co. to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including ChatGPT, DALL-E, a digital image generator, and Codex, a programming, which will be supplied by the OpenAI company, as reported by the consultant on Tuesday.

Bain & Co., which deploys digital technologies, and OpenAI, which develops AI-powered platforms, decided to join forces to help companies around the world build their businesses. Coca-Cola became the first company to cooperate with OpenAI and Bain & Co., who announced their alliance on February 21.

The president and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey, stated that with the use of artificial intelligence the company seeks to explore “ways to improve business operations and capabilities” as well as develop its sphere of ‘marketing’. “We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” stated Quincey.

“Coca-Cola’s vision for OpenAI technology adoption is the most ambitious we’ve seen from any consumer products company,” said Zack Kass, Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI. with RT

