Original title: Russia: Missile hits temporary foreign mercenary stronghold Ukraine: Destroys Russian fighter jets

This article is transferred from[CCTV Finance];

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 24th saying that the Russian army continued to strike Ukrainian military targets in Kharkiv, Donetsk and other areas in the past day and night. also,Russian missile hits a temporary stronghold of foreign mercenaries in the Nikolayev region. Ukrainian state news agency reported on the 24th that,The Ukrainian army has launched counterattacks against Russian targets in many places recently and destroyed several Russian fighter jets and drones.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense,The Russian army attacked the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, destroying 19 pieces of military equipment, and the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 3 tanks and 16 armored vehicles in the Nikolayev region.Russian missiles also hit a temporary stronghold of foreign mercenaries in the Nikolayev region.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces destroyed a counter-artillery radar and shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet.

In addition, the Russian air defense forces shot down 7 drones and intercepted multiple “Haimas” and “Alder” rockets, “Ham” anti-radiation missiles and “Dot-U” tactical missiles.

Ukrainian state news agency reported thatThe Ukrainian Air Force launched a counterattack against the Russian army in several areas, using 14 armament bases and 5 anti-aircraft missile launch bases, destroying 4 Russian fighter jets and shooting down 8 drones.Ukrainian missile units and artillery also hit a number of Russian control points, ammunition depots and other targets.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: