Home World Russia, Putin meets the mothers of soldiers: “Your children are heroic, don’t believe the lies of TV and the internet”
World

Russia, Putin meets the mothers of soldiers: “Your children are heroic, don’t believe the lies of TV and the internet”

by admin
Russia, Putin meets the mothers of soldiers: “Your children are heroic, don’t believe the lies of TV and the internet”

The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin not soldiers’ mothers sent to Ukraine should have appeased the controversies following the messy “partial” mobilization announced last September, instead it only provoked new ones. “I want you to know that I personally and all the country’s leaders share your pain.

See also  US media: The United States and Germany have reached an agreement on the "North Stream 2" natural gas pipeline project to allow it to complete the construction_Sanctions

You may also like

Poland offers Ukraine Patriots from Germany. Frost of...

Switzerland, a mystery the disappearance of the former...

Israel, Netanyahu-Ben Gvir agreement: police control on the...

Foreign media: South Korean truck drivers strike again,...

Pope to International Theological Council: Leap forward, reject...

The stove that comes from the past

Businesses to the EU: immediately revolutionary measures on...

Algeria, 49 people sentenced for lynching alleged arsonist

San Francisco, the police ready to enlist the...

Migrants, EU Interior Ministers meeting: for Italy it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy