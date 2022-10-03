Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who became famous for showing a placard against the military operation in Ukraine during a live broadcast, was included by the Interior Ministry on the wanted list.
Ovisannikova was under house arrest on charges of spreading false news against the armed forces, but, according to her husband, on October 1st she fled taking her 11-year-old daughter with her.
