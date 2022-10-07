Original title: Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Putin included Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Russian assets

China News Agency, Beijing, October 6th. Comprehensive news: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on the 5th to include the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “assets of the Russian Federation”. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said the decree had no legal effect. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on the evening of the 5th that the Ukrainian army recaptured several settlements in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

Putin adds Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to Russian assets

According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 5th ordered the Russian government to take over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

According to reports, Putin signed a presidential decree on the same day to include the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “assets of the Russian Federation”. In a statement, Rosenergoatom said Russia would assess how to make up for the plant’s losses and transfer existing Ukrainian employees to a Russian-owned facility.

According to the Ukrainian state news agency, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the 5th that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to include the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “assets of the Russian Federation” has no legal effect.

The head of the Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Company urged Ukrainian workers in the nuclear power plant not to sign any documents with the Russian side on social media on the same day. “We will continue to work within the Ukrainian energy system and within the Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Company in accordance with Ukrainian law.”

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have recaptured settlements

According to Al Jazeera, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on the evening of the 5th that the Ukrainian army recaptured several settlements in the Kherson region in the south of the country. Zelensky said that the Russian army continued to retreat from the southern and eastern front lines in the full-scale counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 6th, Stremusov, deputy chairman of the military and civilian administration of the Kherson region, said that the Ukrainian army encountered resistance in the Kherson region, and their advance in the northern part of the area was stopped by the defense line constructed by the Russian army.

Russia believes that Russian experts should participate in the investigation of the “North Stream” pipeline leak

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said in an interview with Russia’s 24 TV (Rossiya-24) on the 5th that Russia insisted on Gazprom and the “Nord Stream” pipeline operator Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Company (Nord Stream) AG) participated in the investigation of the cause of the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” pipeline leaks.

Novak pointed out that so far, neither the Nord Stream operator nor the relevant Russian agencies have been allowed to participate in the investigation. He said that the Russian side believes that the investigation must be conducted objectively with the participation of Russian experts in order to have a fair understanding of the development of the situation.

Bulgaria suspends energy sanctions against Russia

Today’s Russian TV quoted a report from the Bulgarian state news agency on the 5th that due to the lack of domestic energy in Bulgaria, the country will temporarily suspend sanctions on Russian auto fuel suppliers.

According to reports, the Bulgarian government announced that after October 10, 2022, new contracts and framework agreements can be reached with Russian auto fuel suppliers, in order to ensure the normal operation of relevant institutions, maintain public order, and protect the lives of citizens health and national security.

