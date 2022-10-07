Home News What is the difference between the Omicron BF.7 variant that has entered China and BA.5? – IT and Health
The BF.7 variant is more infectious than the existing Omicron variant and can further evade the immune response induced by BA.5. A study that has not yet been peer-reviewed shows that BF.7 is by far the most immune evasion mutant. Recently, multiple subtype variants of the new coronavirus of Omicron have accelerated the global epidemic, including emerging variants such as BA.2.75, BF.7, BA.4.6, which have attracted the attention of WHO. These variants may have stronger immune evasion ability.

In China, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported a local case of new coronary pneumonia infection on September 28. After genetic sequencing, the case belongs to the evolutionary branch of the new coronavirus Omicron variant strain BF.7, which is the first time that this branch has been caused in China. local epidemic. As of October 3, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has reported more than 500 cases of infection in 6 days.

The Shaanxi CDC also stated that the BF.7 variant is more infectious than the existing Omicron variant and can further evade the immune response induced by BA.5. A study that has not yet been peer-reviewed shows that BF.7 is by far the most immune evasion mutant.

BF.7 is the abbreviation of BA.5.2.1.7, which is considered to be the third-generation subtype derived from the BA.5 mutant strain of Omicron, with the BA.2.75 mutant strain in the middle. BF.7 has a stronger immune evasion ability because it has acquired a new genetic mutation. BF.7 adds a receptor binding domain RBD mutation R346T to BA.4/5, which can further escape the neutralizing antibodies induced by BA.5 infection.

eLXjOpnqy-8mDKDVWHuC4lkYWgIuLpr3UWugUlFroFI.jpg

Tuart Ray, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that BF.7 infections have a growing advantage in multiple countries, so it is reasonable to think that BF.7 is gaining a foothold, and it may be better than BA.5 more disseminated.

The WHO has also previously paid attention to the Omicron BF.7 variant and warned that the rapid spread of the variant is expected to dominate. Globally, BF.7 cases account for about 3.4% of the new coronavirus cases in the United States; in Europe, Belgium BF.7 infections account for about 25%, and Germany, France and Denmark account for about 10%.

However, Wu Ganyu, a first-level inspector of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said at a press conference held on October 6 that the current local epidemic pathogens in my country are still dominated by Omicron BA.5 and BA.2.76 variants. Wu Qianyu reminded that the global epidemic is still at a high level, and the domestic domestic epidemic is showing a trend of multiple distribution. The virus is highly concealed and spreads fast.

According to the introduction of the Shaanxi Disease Control Department, the symptoms of BF.7 mutant strain infection include high fever, persistent cough, body pain, headache, sore throat, altered sense of smell and loss of appetite. These symptoms are similar to the symptoms after infection with the early subtype variant of the new crown Omicron.

“No matter how the Omicron subtype mutates, it is still Omicron. Even if the virus has a stronger ability to escape immunity, vaccination will still play a protective role in preventing severe illness.” A virus expert told No. 1 A financial reporter.

