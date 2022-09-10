KIEV – The Russian front in eastern Ukraine resists less than paper mache in the face of the offensive of the Ukrainian forces and collapses along a stretch hundreds of kilometers from the south of Kharkiv to Donbass. This morning, on the fifth day of the Ukrainian forces’ offensive, the Russian soldiers withdrew without fighting even from the cities of Kupiansk and Izyum and it is difficult to give an idea of ​​how important the two centers were for Moscow.