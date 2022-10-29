Home World Russian Ministry of Defense: British naval officials participated in the planning and implementation of the Nord Stream pipeline destruction event provided by Financial Associated Press
Russian Ministry of Defense: British naval officials participated in the planning and implementation of the Nord Stream pipeline destruction event

Russian Ministry of Defense: British naval officials participated in the planning and implementation of the Nord Stream pipeline destruction event provided by Financial Associated Press
Russian Ministry of Defense: British naval officials involved in planning and implementing the Nord Stream pipeline damage incident

Financial Associated Press, October 29 (Editor Niu Zhanlin)According to RIA Novosti, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday (October 29) that the British navy was involved in planning and carrying out the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

According to reports, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that according to available information, British naval forces officials participated in the planning and implementation of “terrorist operations” in the Baltic Sea on September 26, which blew up the North Brook 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines. However, the report did not provide relevant evidence.

Then the British Ministry of Defense responded that this was an “epic mistake”. “The Russian Ministry of Defense made false claims to distract attention from the disastrous handling of Russia’s special military operation.”

A day earlier, Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, pointed out that there was no indication of who was responsible for the terrorist attack on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipeline, and there was no evidence.

On September 26, two pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, that export natural gas from Russia to Europe, were simultaneously attacked by terrorists. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, said the emergency situation on the two gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time.

See also  Macron: The development of relations with China requires frankness and respect. Differences cannot be exaggerated |

On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that the “Kyiv regime” had previously planned the “terrorist attack” on Sevastopol under the leadership of British professionals. These British people were located in Ochakov, Nikolayev Oblast. city.

The mayor of Sevastopol, Razvozayev, posted on Telegram that the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships repelled the drone attack in Sevastopol Bay that morning. Fortunately, the city of Sevastopol did not Facility attacked.

