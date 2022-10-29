Source title: The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo opens in Changsha. Huinong Network helps Moqi agricultural products enter the star city

(Moqi regional brand agricultural special products appeared at the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo) On October 28, the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Agricultural Expo) opened in Changsha, Hunan, and the regional public brand "Original from Moqi" was unveiled. Wild purple-faced mushroom, long-grain fragrant rice, Mengda red deer products, yellow/black glutinous corn, sea buckthorn juice… A dazzling array of agricultural products under the brand name of Moli Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner (hereinafter referred to as Moqi) are displayed at Changsha International The W4 Special Industry Hall 2 of the Convention and Exhibition Center has attracted the attention of exhibitors and purchasing groups. Mo Banner is an autonomous banner under the jurisdiction of Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the only Daur Autonomous Banner in the country. As an agricultural banner, Moqi has 8.5319 million mu of arable land and 8.1 million mu of black land, rich in soybean, wheat, rice, sugar beet, corn, etc., of which soybean output accounts for one-third of the output of the autonomous region, ranking first in the country at the county level. It is known as the "Hometown of Soybeans". In order to further increase the market exposure of Moqi's agricultural products, expand the sales channels of agricultural products and promote the connection between production and sales, and enhance the influence of the regional public brand "Originating from Moqi", the Industry and Information Bureau (Commercial Bureau) of Moli Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner jointly Hunan Huinong Technology Co., Ltd. (Huinong Net) specially organized Moqi's local agricultural special products to participate in this agricultural expo. As the only agricultural brand exhibition approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs under the title of "Central China" and as the organizer, the Agricultural Expo is displaying agricultural achievements, developing modern agriculture, strengthening regional industrial exchanges, boosting rural revitalization and consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation. played an important role in such aspects. This year's Agricultural Expo is hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the People's Government of Hunan Province, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hunan Province and the People's Government of Changsha City. Agricultural brand building, advantageous characteristic industries, modern agricultural science and technology and other achievements. (Moqi agricultural products are favored by the exhibitors) "It turns out that Moqi's long-grain fragrant rice and corn are sold here, and I finally found it." Ms. Chen, a local from Changsha, was visiting the exhibition when she saw other citizens buying Moqi's special agricultural products, and went to many exhibition areas. Ms. Chen said that she and her family had traveled to Moqi before, and she was not only fond of the rich tourism resources of Moqi, but also the sweet and glutinous rice and corn produced in the black land of Moqi, which satiated her appetite. Among the various brand agricultural products exhibited by Moqi this time, yellow glutinous corn can be called "star product". On October 30th, as a service provider for the construction of the national comprehensive demonstration project of e-commerce into rural areas in Moqi, Huinong.com will also build a live broadcast room in the exhibition hall, and carry out "Huinong Live Broadcast" on multiple platforms, to provide services for farmers including yellow glutinous corn. Moqi's special agricultural products are brought in, and the "Feast" of Moqi's agricultural product brand is created online, which promotes the upward trend of agricultural products and enhances the influence of the regional public brand of "Original from Moqi". It is reported that in the follow-up, Huinong.com will further join hands with the Moqi Industry and Information Bureau (Commercial Bureau) to closely focus on the goal of building a public brand in the "Original from Moqi" area, and promote the promotion of Momo by carrying out agricultural product upward activities and strengthening e-commerce talent training. More agricultural products have become branded online products, and more agricultural practitioners have become "new farmers", empowering the brand building of Moqi's agricultural products.

